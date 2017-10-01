MLB playoffs 2017: Times announced for Cubs/Nationals Games 1 and 2

The Cubs and Nationals will play their first two division series games in the early evening Friday and Saturday.

Major League Baseball Sunday evening announced game times for all postseason games through Saturday, October 7.

Game 1, Friday, October 6, between the Cubs and Nats will begin at 6:31 p.m. Central time (7:31 p.m. local time in Washington). Don’t ask me why they have to be so precise with “7:31.” If they said “7:30” and it started a minute later, would you really notice?

Game 2, Saturday, October 7, will begin at 4:38 p.m. CT (5:38 p.m. local time in Washington).

Mark your calendars accordingly; of course, we’ll have the usual game previews two hours before game time here at BCB and game threads at the usual times.

No times have been announced past Saturday. Thus no game time for Game 3 at Wrigley Field next Monday (or Game 4 Tuesday, either) has yet been set. I would expect that to happen later in the week, perhaps after the wild-card games have set the opponents for the Indians and Dodgers, the top seeds, for their series.

Yes, that’s a Fox Sports camera in the photo above, but all games in the Cubs/Nats division series will be televised by TBS. I don’t yet know who the announcers will be for the Cubs’ series; I’ll post that info when I get it.

Here’s the entire schedule, with TV channels, through Saturday: