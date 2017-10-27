 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB Bullets nailed the sequel

Game 2 of the World Series was a classic. Dave Roberts moves are questioned. The Yankees are looking for a new manager.

By Josh Timmers
There’s one positive to the Dodgers beating the Cubs in the NLCS. If the Cubs were one of the teams playing in game 2 of the World Series, I don’t think my heart would have been able to take it.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

