The Bryce Harper to the Cubs in 2019 Fantasy

Way back when the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs played in August, Kris Bryant's wife Jessica teased of the possibility of Kris and Bryce Harper of the former Las Vegas players being teammates one day after Bryce becomes a free agent after the 2018 season. There was an Instagram photo posted of Kris, Bryce, Jessica, and Bryce's wife Kayla which was since been removed but captured in this Chicago Sun Times article.

Finances would obviously be the biggest issue. CBS Sports ran an article discussing it way back in June this year. But since we are in fantasy world, another Cub FanPost talked about making the Jason Heyward contract disappear. So let's say we are able to trade him away and get something of value for him. in my fantasy if we move him down in the lineup (which we are) or bench him (which we probably will), he may want to play elsewhere where he can start (well whether there is somewhere else he can start might be a fantasy too:) We are only stuck with Zobrist for 2019 (I know that's cruel for the guy who was our World Series MVP).

So our long term team will be

C: Willson Contreras

IF: Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Bryant, Addison Russell

OF: Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ, Albert Almora Jr.

In terms of OBP other than the power hitters the only guy that has any potential to be a leadoff hitter wouid be Almora. Joe Maddon did bat him lead off in Games 4 and 5 of the NLCS vs, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With enough firepower between Bryant, Rizzo, and Harper, I was considering finally relenting and giving in and allowing Kris Bryant to actually bat 2nd! The problem is then you have Rizzo and Harper batting back to bat and do you really want the two lefties batting back to back and Kershaw or any tough lefty can shut them down in order easily? Ideally then you'd want to split them up and put Bryant in the middle. If you're going to pay Bryce the big money you have to set your lineup around him so you have to make him 3rd or 4th with Bryant the other guy. Unfortunately that means Rizzo gets screwed and he has to either hit 2nd or 5th, positions he isn't accustomed to hitting in his career. Are you OK with Rizzo-Harper batting back to back?

I guess I'd go

CF Almora 1B Rizzo 3B Bryant RF Harper C Contreras LF Schwarber/Happ (based on pitching matchups) SS Russell 2B Baez (might switch Russell/Baez, might bat pitcher 8th and treat Baez as an extra leadoff in later innings)

In 2019 Zobrist can hit leadoff (assuming 2016 Zobrist comes back). If you're OK with Rizzo-Harper back to back, then by all means switch Bryant and Rizzo and Rizzo bats in his customary 3rd spot.

The plus with bringing in Harper would be to strengthen the Cubs (especially their hitting) while weakening the Nationals. They have a lot of free agents the next few years. They lose Harper and a lot of them (Daniel Murphy, Matt Wieters, Gio Gonzalez, Ryan Zimmerman, Anthony Rendon) could leave soon too. The minus obviously would be financial. The Cubs currently have no starters locked up beyond 2020. Jon Lester will be 36 by then. By then unless someone else comes along Kyle Hendricks will be our ace. We would have to pay him a mega deal to keep him around.

Here's the non fantasy portion of this FanPost. At some point the Cubs have to decide which stars are the long term future and who aren't, who to pay and who to let go when they get offers from other teams. I'll let those who don't want to hear me talk about the Phillies leave the room.

You look at the Philadelphia Phillies as a one hit wonder who won the 2008 World Series. But we came back and lost the 2009 World Series to the New York Yankees (now you understand why I hate them) and then the 2010 NLCS to the San Francisco Giants. The 2011 team won 102 games, the best record in baseball. Twenty years from now nobody will care about them. They won Game 1 of the NLDS to I won't mention that team around here. Then they were up 4-0 in Game 2 but Cliff Lee, one of the Phillies "Four Aces" blows the lead and we lose. Cole Hamels, the 2008 World Series MVP, wins Game 3, but we lose the series in 5. The last play is hero Ryan Howard running to first and injured his leg. That symbolized the end of the Phillies' five year run as NL East champs and we haven't been to the playoffs since then. I'd argue that if the Phillies hadn't blown Game 2 then they easily win Game 3 and they win the 2011 World Series (hey the team that beat us did win the World Series so why not?)

The worst thing? If the Phillies did their job, that other team wouldn't have been in the playoffs in the first place. The Phillies played the Atlanta Braves in the last series of the season and won all three of them. Had the Braves won one of those three games, the Braves would have tied that other team and they would've had a one game playoff. Had the Braves won two out of three, the Braves win the Wild Card (no Wild Card Game in 2011). It felt like the Phillies (who had already clinched the top seed with two weeks to go) were trying to keep the Braves out of the playoffs and I didn't know why, the Phillies played well vs. the Braves that year. In fact, in the old format the Phillies wouldn't even have played the Braves in the first round since you couldn't play a divisional opponent in the NLDS. So the Phillies tried to keep the Braves out of the playoffs only to let the team in that cost them the World Series. Go figure.

I'm sure our Cubs don't want to be like the Phillies or the 90's Braves although I think it's still better than to be the post 2005 Black Sox for example. Certainly my Phillies had to "go for it" and strike while we (yes, I'm claiming both teams) were hot even though it meant a bleak time between 2012 and today. We had to invest in Ryan (nobody could possibly know he'd blow out his Achilles), Chase, and Cole. Jayson Werth got an offer from the Nationals. There's no way the Phillies could have matched. I don't think the Cubs would match if the Milwaukee Brewers or Cincinnati Reds gave Addison Russell or Javier Baez a multi year huge contract and not be able to pay Bryant or Rizzo a few years down the line. Maybe they went too far in paying for and trading for Roy Halladay and Cliff Lee when they already had Hamels. Did they really need four aces (Roy Oswalt was the other)? I would say in terms of free agents I would say the Cubs should go for Bryce and one big time pitcher and that's it and the internal spending should be Bryant, Rizzo, Contreras, and Hendricks. I know I'm spending the Cubs money here and that's probably already too much. And I really haven't discussed any trades yet.