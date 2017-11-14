Baseball America reveals top 10 Cubs prospects

Baseball America, the oldest and, in my mind, the most prestigious of the many sources that cover minor league baseball these days, revealed their choices for the Top Ten Cubs prospects heading into the 2018 season.

You can read their list, the system overview and top tools here, although you will need a subscription to read the scouting reports on the the players.

BA notes that the Cubs system is down from the lofty heights of a few years ago, but for all the right reasons. They graduated players like Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ and Albert Almora Jr. to the majors over the past three seasons and they traded top prospects like Eloy Jimenez and Gleyber Torres for immediate major league help. But the purpose of a minor league system is to help the major league team win titles, not to be named a top farm system. Baseball America hasn’t finalized their overall organization rankings yet, but in their chat, JJ Cooper stated that he believed the Cubs were a bottom-five system. But he was quick to note that when your oldest regular position player is 27 and there are no real holes in the lineup, a weak farm system isn’t a major concern.

Baseball America’s top ten Cubs prospects for 2018 are:

Aramis Ademan, SS Adbert Alzolay, RHP Jose Albertos, RHP Victor Caratini , C Alex Lange, RHP Oscar De La Cruz, RHP Brenden Little, LHP Thomas Hatch, RHP Jen-Ho Tseng, RHP Nelson Velazquez, OF

I think it’s a very good list, but even as much as I respect the people who run BA, I do have some thoughts.