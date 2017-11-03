 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB Bullets is no longer a dis-Astro

The Astros are the World Champions. They will be good for a while. The Dodgers are down but not out.

You know, one typo and the Astros become the Astors, which has a totally different meaning. But maybe that might be a good name for one of their minor league teams. Give the kids a lesson in American history while they are at the park.

Hey! I found a totally appropriate use for a Kate Upton photo!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

