Cub Tracks plates one up

Today in Cubs history:

1928 - The cash-strapped Braves send player/manager Rogers Hornsby to the Cubs in exchange for $200,000 and hurlers Percy Jones, Harry 'Socks' Seibold, Bruce Cunningham, outfielder Fred Maguire and catcher Lou Legett.

1973 - The Cubs trade second baseman Glenn Beckert and minor league prospect Bobby Fenwick to the Padres for outfielder Jerry Morales.

2013 - Rick Renteria becomes the Cubs' 53rd manager in franchise history, the fourth in the last five years, when he signs a three-year contract with two club option years with the last-place team that finished the season with 96 losses.

Happy birthday: Monte McFarland, Joe Niekro, Reggie Patterson, Glendon Rusch

Cubs news and notes:

I got a sub to the Athletic for my birthday. Definitely got my money’s worth so far.

Whitney McIntosh (SBNation): All of the qualifying offers extended (or not) before Monday’s deadline. We’ll know who the full group of FAs is in ten days or less.

Carrie Muskat (MLB.com): Cubs will have free-agent holes to fill. “...a busy offseason for the Cubs, who not only have some holes in the roster to fill but also spots on manager Joe Maddon's coaching staff.”

Barry Rozner (Daily Herald {$} ): With strong winter, Chicago Cubs might be team to beat. “The Cubs have some heavy lifting to do, but they start with a team that's been to the NLCS three straight seasons...”

): Cub o' coffee: A different kind of offseason. “For many years — most of them, actually — the offseason was more fun for Cubs fans than the actual seasons.” Patrick Mooney (NBC Sports Chicago*): After making qualifying offers, now comes the hard part for Cubs, Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis . “...it won’t be a surprise if the Cubs try to trade for and coach up the next Arrieta, and get a little more creative with the ninth inning than simply making Davis an offer he can’t refuse...”

John Silver (Chicago Sun-Times*): Predicting where Cubs free agents Arrieta, Davis will land. They’ll be wearing cowboy hats, y’all. Yu Darvish and Lance Lynn are headed to the Windy City, say the same prognosticators. Lynn got a QO, but then so did Cobb. Might be worth it to take a flyer on Trevor Rosenthal for the pen. Maybe.

Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation): A new set of free agent predictions have the Cubs landing Alex Cobb , retaining Davis. Jim Duquette, he’s referring to. Davis for 4/62.

Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation): The problem with dealing each of the Cubs’ young position players. “...on a case-by-case basis, it isn’t obvious...”

Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$} ): Examining trade chips in Cubs’ quest to solidify rotation: Javier Báez. “...it’s time for the Cubs to dip into that depth.”

Ryan Davis (FanRag Sports): 3 top offseason targets for Cubs. Rene Rivera, Addison Reed , Cobb.

Food for thought:

Lisa Grossman (Science News): A sandy core may have kept Enceladus’ ocean warm. “Friction in the icy moon’s heart could help explain its dramatic plumes.”

Gretchen Vogel (Science): When dinosaurs went extinct, many animals literally came out of the dark. Mammals that lived at the same time as dinosaurs were most likely nocturnal.

Stephanie Pappas (Live Science): What Darwin can tell us about aliens. “Aliens would look a lot like life on Earth, researchers say.”

