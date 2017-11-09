Cub Tracks’ strangers on a train

We met last time in the dining car. This time we convene in a Pullman car, the better to arrive in Chicago in, my dear Poirot.

Scowl and twiddle the ends of your prim little moustaches as you will...there is a killing just waiting to happen, or my name isn’t Meursault. But the perpetrator has yet to show his hand. So, patient we must be, patient and stealthy and agile, while waiting for the pot to boil.

And it will boil, just as surely as buttermilk will sour, and money will change hands, filthy lucre that it is, and we must be johnny-on-the-spot, or we shall certainly be overcome by hostile forces.

We don’t need 280 characters, the music says it all! pic.twitter.com/j30iSdWyw7 — Gary Pressy (@GaryPressy) November 8, 2017

...as always * means autoplay on™ (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome).

Today in Cubs history:

1953 - Reaffirming its earlier position, the United States Supreme Court rules, 7-2, baseball is a sport and not a business. This decision exempts baseball from anti-trust laws.

Cubs news and notes:

The Braves released reliever Armando Rivero, a Rule 5 pick from the Cubs last December.

sources: john lackey is not retiring. planning to pitch in 2018 https://t.co/h48EMZDTo9 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 8, 2017

“The Cubs have made moves that increase the likelihood of consideration,” Scott Boras said, about Jake Arrieta’s free-agent status.

WWWLWWWWWLWLWWLWWLWWWW

LWWWWWWWWLLWWLLWLWLLLWWWWWWL

WWWWLWLWLWWLWLWWWLLLLWLLWWWL

LLLWLLLLLWWWLWLWWLWLLWWWLW

WWWWWWWWWWLLWWWWLWLWWWWLLWWW

WWLWWLLWLWWLWLWLLWWWWLWWWLTWLW

WWLW

WLLWWW

LWLLWWW — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 8, 2017

Gordon Wittenmyer (Chicago Sun-Times*): No ride into sunset yet for John Lackey , who plans to pitch in 2018. ‘‘One of the best teammates, one of the best people, I ever got to play with,’’ Jon Lester said, once upon a time.

Brendan Miller (Cubs Insider): Let’s consult warning label on potential Cubs target Alex Cobb . “...I’m slightly suspicious of Cobb because of his injury history and the disappearance of his splitter.”

. “...I’m slightly suspicious of Cobb because of his injury history and the disappearance of his splitter.” Tommy Meyers (Wrigleyville-Baseball Prospectus): Cubs Target Profile: Pat Neshek . “Out of 150 relievers to throw at least 50 innings in 2017, Pat Neshek had the lowest walk percentage of them all.”

. “Out of 150 relievers to throw at least 50 innings in 2017, Pat Neshek had the lowest walk percentage of them all.” Matt Snyder (CBS Sports): Rumor buy or sell: Cubs could deal Heyward to Giants for Samardzija, Melancon? Jason Heyward , w/ Jeff Samardzija and Mark Melancon to offer. Phil Rogers-originated.

Giants people seem as baffled by Heyward/Cubs rumor as the rest of us. Zero chance of that deal. Welcome to the offseason. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) November 8, 2017

“Let’s go ahead and put it out there that this is a) not a brand-new report; and b) very much more smoke than fire right now,” says Evan Altman. Some things make sense. Melancon doesn’t walk people. Shark doesn’t either, any more...just sayin’.

Jason Heyward has the Gold, now let’s get him the Platinum. Vote him for the #PlatinumGlove here: https://t.co/WS8EwTYKFY pic.twitter.com/WrLQ9AEMm7 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 8, 2017

Gordon Wittenmyer (Chicago Sun-Times*): Anthony Rizzo wins Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award. “Rizzo... also won the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award last month for his foundation’s work, giving him a sweep of baseball’s off-field humanitarian awards.”

wins Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award. “Rizzo... also won the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award last month for his foundation’s work, giving him a sweep of baseball’s off-field humanitarian awards.” Evan Altman (Cubs Insider): MLB agrees to Grandfather Otani under old posting rules, still needs union blessing. “...the Shohei Otani saga may finally be entering the home stretch.”

Miriam Di Nunzio (Chicago Sun-Times*): Park at Wrigley will transform into ‘winter wonderland’ for season. I’m holding out for the Island of Misfit Toys.

Food for thought:

.@NASANewHorizons needs a catchier nickname for its next destination. The bar isn’t exactly high. https://t.co/83YAcWqkLm — Science News (@ScienceNews) November 9, 2017