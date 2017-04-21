MLB Bullets Is Turning Heads

I’d rather be writing The Great American Novel™, but instead I’m here writing MLB Bullets.
Maybe I could write about five generations of Americans on the frontier, collecting stories from pamphlets to telegrams to newspapers to magazines to the internet.
- Sam Miller notes that the penalties for PED use don’t seem to be discouraging their use. It’s also unclear whether or not they actually help anyone play baseball better, since those caught return with no drop in expected performance.
- In the light of Starling Marte’s suspension, Travis Sawchik looks at Andrew McCutchen’s second chance at playing center field.
- Roger Clemens is still fighting against charges of PED use and Craig Calcaterra thinks that’s pretty sad.
- Chris Sale’s start to his Red Sox career has been so good that the Boston fans, players and even some Hall of Famers are comparing him to Pedro Martinez. Including Pedro Martinez.
- Jon Tayler looks at how Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts manages to never strike out. Well, almost never.
- That’s the good news for Boston. The bad news is that David Price is still experiencing “elbow soreness.”
- Pirates third baseman David Freese tells why his victories over depression mean more to him than his victory in the World Series.
- Tom Verducci tells us that baseball salaries are going to get really large soon, thanks to the impending free agencies of some young superstars. That includes Kris Bryant. Like really, really large.
- Anthony Castrovince has ten rookies you should be watching right now. Note: Albert Almora Jr. is included on this list. Expect to see this debate go on all season long, despite MLB’s official policy.
- Neil Paine notes that a modern leadoff hitter doesn’t need to be fast. Yes, Kyle Schwarber is the main, but not the only, example.
- Sam Miller looks at some quieter ways that baseball is changing.
- In an excerpt from his new book “Smart Baseball,” (his publisher wouldn’t let him use the title “smrtbaseball,”), Keith Law explains why teams should abandon the sacrifice bunt.
- Rick Ankiel talks about his new autobiography and dealing with “the yips.”
- The world’s biggest Expos fan, Jonah Keri, got to tag along with Tim Raines in his visit to Cooperstown in advance of his induction later this summer.
- Christopher Crawford ask “How the heck do the Orioles keep winning?” He has some possible explanations, but no real conclusions.
- Cuban outfielder Luis Robert has been cleared to sign with an MLB team. Unfortunately, this rules the Cubs out as they are still under the signing restrictions.
- Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg plans to pitch out of the stretch all the time now in the hope it will prevent injuries.
- This won’t come as a surprise to any of you, but CB Bucknor is a terrible umpire.
- The next day, Bucknor was still a really terrible umpire.
- R.J. Anderson writes that the Rangers may have bullpen problems, but their real weakness is their struggling lineup.
- Jon Heyman speculates on some relievers the Nationals might try to trade for to fix their relief issues.
- Zach Kram notes that the Dodgers still haven’t fixed their problems hitting left-handers.
- The Rays got two easy hits when fans at Tropicana Field yelled “I got it” and confused the Tigers outfielders. Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said that was “fair game.”
- On the other hand, Clayton Kershaw called Rockies starter Tyler Anderson “disrespectful” for not finishing up his warmup tosses before the scheduled time for the first pitch. That’s a new one by me.
- Dave Cameron notes that Freddie Freeman has become an “elite” slugger.
- Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush have combined their efforts to buy the Marlins. Please clap.
- Commissioner Rob Manfred said he’s open to putting an MLB team in Las Vegas, although Chris Cwik is dubious. As am I, and it has nothing to do with gambling.
- The Phillies came close to acquiring Jay Bruce this winter.
- It’s not often that Mariners fans give a standing ovation to an opposing player hitting a home run, but that’s what happened when Ichiro Suzuki homered in what could be his final at-bat at Safeco Field.
- White Sox hurler Jose Quintana said he learned to speak English in part by watching Jimmy Fallon, so he returned the favor by helping Fallon learn Spanish.
- This Korean catcher really tried to frame this pitch in an example of either extreme optimism or chutzpah.
- The story behind the 2003 Topps “Future Stars” baseball card featuring Jung Bong and Brandon Puffer.
- Finally, in college baseball, the Florida Gators mascot protected a young boy from getting hit with a foul ball and then the kid tried to revive him.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
