I spent tonight at an event at my daughter’s school, so of course it was a big night down on the farm.

The Reds claimed Jake Buchanan from the Cubs off of waivers, so he’s off to Porkopolis where he apparently will get a chance to pitch in the majors. Thank you, Jake, for your one start for the Cubs last year, which you won. Your work set up the Cubs rotation for the postseason and you got your World Series ring for it. Good luck in Cincinnati, except when facing the Cubs.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs folded in the face of the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), 5-2.

Stephen Perakslis got his first start of the season and it resulted in his first loss of the season. Perakslis allowed four runs on four hits over 3.2 innings. Perakslis walked two and struck out five.

Chris Dominguez hit a solo home run to lead off the eighth inning. It was his third of the season. Dominguez was 1 for 2.

Right fielder Stephen Bruno was 2 for 3 and was hit by a pitch. There was also a nice article about his offseason work in law enforcement in the Des Moines Register today.

Catcher Ali Solis was 2 for 4.

Dominguez entered the game after the starting left fielder Mark Zagunis exited after fouling a ball off his foot. Later, first baseman Victor Caratini had to limp off after hurting his ankle.

What happened was a high pop up directly to the mound. 1B Caratini ran in, camped under it, then slipped on wet grass, injuring his ankle. — Dylan Heuer (@dylan_heuer) May 26, 2017

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies shelled the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 10-4.

Starter Jen-Ho Tseng was the beneficiary of all that offense tonight, and he improved his overall record to 5-1. Tseng allowed just one run on seven hits over six innings. Tseng struck out six and walked just one.

Third baseman Jason Vosler had a four RBI night. He was 2 for 3 with a three-run single that was part of a six-run sixth inning. Vosler’s other RBI came on a sac fly in the fourth inning.

Right fielder Jeffrey Baez hit his sixth home run of the season with the bases empty in the eighth inning. Baez was 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored.

Shortstop Andrew Ely was a perfect 3 for 3 with a double and two walks tonight. Ely scored three times.

Second baseman David Bote was 2 for 4 and scored once.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored a team-record 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to an 11-4 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox).

Oscar De La Cruz pitched the first 5.2 innings and got the win after allowing three runs on five hits. De La Cruz struck out an impressive 10 batters and walked two.

Michael Rucker went the rest of the way and got a 3.1 inning save. Rucker allowed one run on three hits. He struck out five and walked nobody.

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez returned to the lineup today and crushed a grand slam in the first inning. It was his third home run of the year. Jimenez was 2 for 5 with 5 RBI as he drove in another run the second time he batted in the first inning.

Right fielder Eddy Martinez was 3 for 5 with one run scored and one run driven in.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs left the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays) breathing fumes, 9-5.

Starter Jose Paulino had some control issues tonight. Paulino went 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on just two hits. Much of that had to do with the six walks he issued. Paulino also had one wild pitch and he balked twice. Paulino struck out one.

Michael Knighton relieved Paulino in the fifth inning with runners on second and third and two out. Knighton got out of that jam and then got the win because Paulino didn’t go five innings. Knighton allowed one hit. He struck out one and didn not walk anyone.

Shortstop Isaac Paredes gave the Cubs a big cushion when he doubled in three runs with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Paredes was 2 for 4 with four total RBI.

Third baseman Wladimir Galindo had a pair of doubles and was hit by a pitch in a 2 for 3 night. Galindo scored three times and had one RBI.