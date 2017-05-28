Cub Tracks on toast

Cubs lose. Two goose eggs in a row. Sadface.

“A ballplayer spends a good piece of his life gripping a baseball, and in the end it turns out that it was the other way around all the time.” ― Jim Bouton

There was some cosmic interference with the last episode; we have called the techs to take it back to the shop. It was supposed to commemorate Towel Day, but there had been two previous incidents of 42ism and those sequences didn’t need to be rerun. Once run through the infinite probability generator, things will be as good as new. We’ll also try to arrange that Towel Day and Jackie Robinson day take place simultaneously. That only makes sense, here in the Cub Tracks continuum.

“Don't forget to swing hard, in case you hit the ball.” — Woodie Held

Ian Happ plays a pretty decent second base. It looks like the league is starting to make an adjustment to his bat — let’s see how he responds.

So what then is LA meat loaf? Does it have avocado in the middle? Are there stars on it, and/or handprints? Dodger dogs? I do not like them, Sam I am. I am definitely not a Dodger fan. I could elaborate, but you and I, we’ve been through that, and this is not our fate.

The Cubs’ fate is to face Clayton Kershaw. They have beaten him before and are gonna rely on “MLB’s most consistent pitcher”. Let’s see what the panel says. As always * means autoplay on™ (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome).

Today in Baseball History:

1892 - Jimmy Ryan collects five walks, helping the Chicago Colts defeat Amos Rusie and the New York Giants, 10 - 4.

“You're always trying to seize any opportunity. It's just a matter of going out there and producing for the team.” — Jose Bautista

1957 - The N.L. approves the proposed moves of the Dodgers and the Giants to the West Coast, provided both clubs make their request before October 1 and move at the same time.

becomes the 21st big league pitcher and the first Chicago Cubs pitcher in over a century to hit three batters with pitches in one inning, to tie a major league record. The victims plunked in the 5th inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Pirates were , and . 2011 - The Cubs end a 12-game losing streak, their longest since 1997, with an 11 - 7 win over the Padres at Wrigley Field. Alfonso Soriano goes 3 for 4 with a homer and 3 RBI, his 7th-inning homer putting the Cubs ahead to stay against Alex Hinshaw ; Ian Stewart , Starlin Castro and Darwin Barney also homer for Chicago, while David DeJesus hits a pair of triples. For their part, the Padres hit four long balls on a day when the wind is blowing towards the fences, with Chase Headley connecting twice, and Everth Cabrera and Will Venable once each.

RIP — Jim Bunning.

If you dwell on statistics you get shortsighted. If you aim for consistency, the numbers will be there at the end. - Tom Seaver pic.twitter.com/2NpEWiq3mT — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) April 18, 2017

Cubs News and Notes:

Jake Buchanan landed in Cincinnati.

Another season, another slew of Sonny Gray to the Chicago Cubs rumors. - Sean Sears (Sports Mockery)

Tim Baffoe (CBS Chicago*): 2020 Cubs-White Sox World Series Preview. “...in which everyone is trying to be “first” with a story no matter how flimsy...”

Tim Brown (Yahoo Sports*): The destiny of the Cubs: What's next? “It’s my group, our group, and it’s the way we have to do it,” Maddon said. “The path is going to be different.”

“Life will throw you curves, just keep fouling them off. The right pitch will come, but when it does, be ready to run the bases.” — Rick Maksian

“I play to have fun. I play to win. I play for my teammates.” — Giancarlo Stanton

Food for thought:

Ryan Cross (Science): Scientists warn of sleepless nights in a warming world. “...higher core body temperatures are linked to shoddy slumber.”

Science Alert: The brain literally starts eating itself when it doesn't get enough sleep. First, you need to know what glial cells do...

Marina Koren (The Atlantic): Jupiter is much stranger than scientists thought. Juno flybys have revealed a host of unique features.

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks will return Tuesday with more news and notes.