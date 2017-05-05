Cubs/Yankees Tickets Can Be Expensive... Except When They’re Not

After this homestand, I’ll have a more in-depth look at ticket prices and trends for the entire series against the Yankees, with assistance (and charts!) from BCBer Lifetime Cubs Fan.

But as the series sets to begin Friday afternoon, I wanted to present some anecdotal notes on how ticket pricing for this series at Wrigley Field has looked, from season-ticket pricing to how things look as of this morning.

This refers only to bleacher ticket pricing; prices on other sections could vary. (All numbers here are rounded off to the nearest dollar.)

This series was priced at the two highest ticket levels for season-ticket holders. Friday and Sunday are “marquee” priced, at $77 per game, and Saturday is in the new “diamond” tier, at $88 per game.

Pricing increased dramatically during the season-ticket holder presale. Friday tickets were going for $100, Saturday for $144.

There are still tickets available at cubs.com as of Friday morning for all three games. Including all fees, a bleacher ticket for Friday’s game is $153, Saturday is $165 and Sunday is $120.

These prices are much higher than what you’ll pay on StubHub, though.

Checking StubHub pricing Friday morning, you can get a bleacher ticket for Friday’s game for about $52, Saturday for about $76 and Sunday for approximately $58 (again, including all fees).

You’d think the Cubs would drop prices so as to sell whatever unsold inventory they have and match, or come close to matching, StubHub prices.

One of the reasons the StubHub prices have dropped so much is the weather. I actually had someone say to me, “Why did they schedule the Yankees here so early in the year?”

Well, the Yankees have to be somewhere this weekend. It’s not as if the Cubs have first call or the only call on desirable series. True, it can be sunny and pleasant and in the 70s in early May in Chicago, but if you’ve lived here long enough you know that these windy, chilly, lake-breeze 50s are more common this time of year.

So if you’re thinking about going to the game(s) this weekend (dress warm!), you can get into Wrigley Field without breaking the bank.

As noted above, I’ll have more detailed information on pricing in the Attendance Watch coming up next week after the homestand is over.

Whether you’re a baseball junkie or casual fan, games are better at the ballpark. Grab seats from our partner StubHub and be part of the action at Wrigley Field. And, download the StubHub app to choose the perfect seats with 360° views from your section.