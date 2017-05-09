Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Preview, Tuesday 5/9 Game 1, 1:10 CT

You will need this again today:

That's because of this weather forecast, which has a chance of rain all day and evening. It appears the bigger chance of rain in the Denver area is this evening, so they might be able to get the afternoon game in, while there's more of a risk of another rainout tonight.

Game info: Based on this tweet, Jeimer Candelario will be the 26th man for today's doubleheader.

Jeimer Candelario to be added to the Cubs roster for the second game of the DH. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) May 9, 2017

It's even possible that he could get a start.

Site logistics for today: there will be a recap posted after Game 1, then a preview for Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT which will basically just have the lineups and pitching previews. The recap for Game 2 will post Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. CT.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Schwarber LF, Bryant RF, Rizzo 1B, Zobrist 2B, Montero C, La Stella 3B, Baez SS, Arrieta P, Almora CF

The Rockies lineup was not available at the time this preview posted. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Rockies lineup.

Jake Arrieta vs. Antonio Senzatela

Since neither of Monday night's pitchers warmed up, they will match up in today's first game. Here's what I wrote about them yesterday.

Let's face it, Jake Arrieta is not having a good year so far, although his last outing against the Phillies was at least decent. He has one career start in Coors Field (August 6, 2014) and it was not a good one. Current Rockies, though, are hitting .228 against him (18-for-79). Keep the ball down tonight, Jake.

Antonio Senzatela, just 22 years old, is making his seventh big-league start. He's done well so far, with a 2.84 ERA and just four HR allowed in 38 innings. He's even done pretty well at hitter-friendly Coors (3.15 ERA in three starts there, but with three of the four homers).

He's obviously never faced the Cubs or anyone on the current roster. He's thrown well at every level of the Rockies' minor-league system, so he should not be underestimated.

Today's game is on CSN Chicago.

