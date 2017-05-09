Jake Buchanan may have given the Cubs another option for the fifth starter spot today.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs clipped the wings of the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals), 3-1.

Starter Jake Buchanan got through eight innings with only 92 pitched today. He allowed just one run on five hits. Buchanan struck out five and walked two.

Pierce Johnson pitched the ninth for his fourth save. He gave up a leadoff single, but nothing else. He struck out one.

There was a scary moment in today’s game as Redbirds pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon got hit in the head with a comebacker off the bat of Victor Caratini. Poncedeleon was carried off the field in a stretcher, although he did wave to the crowd as he left. The Cardinals report that he is alert and answering questions in a Des Moines hospital as I write this. They are still waiting for test results.

Extremely scary moment at the @IowaCubs game. #Cardinals pitcher Poncedeleon got hit by a comebacker. My thoughts and prayers with him. pic.twitter.com/hsAVTPSlRz — Dylan Heuer (@dylan_heuer) May 9, 2017

Other than that, Caratini had another terrific game, with his second-straight four-hit game. Caratini was 4 for 4 with an RBI double in the ninth and an RBI single in the sixth.

Both times, Caratini drove home Mark Zagunis. Zagunis was 2 for 4 with a double.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies accepted the surrender of the Jackson Generals (Diamondbacks), 8-0. With the win, the Smokies move into first place in their division for the first time this season. They are 20-12 in 2017.

Starter Trevor Clifton cruised to his third win with six scoreless innings. Clifton gave up just four hits. He walked one, hit one and struck out seven. That’s good, isn’t it?

Right fielder Jeffrey Baez hit a solo home run in the second inning to make it 3-0. It was Baez’s third home run this season. He was 3 for 5 and scored twice.

First baseman Yasiel Balaguert put an exclamation point on the win with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning. It was his first home run this year. Balaguert was 2 for 5.

Second baseman David Bote put the Smokies on the board with a two-run double in the top of the first. Bote went 2 for 4 with a walk and he scored twice.

Left fielder Charcer Burks came to the plate with the bases-loaded in the fourth inning and he drove them all in with a three-run double. Burks was 2 for 5 and scored once.

Catcher Ian Rice was 2 for 5 and scored one run.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Rained out.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs shut out the Burlington Bees (Angels), 9-0.

Duane Robinson held the Bees in check for seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits: four singles and a double. Robinson struck out five and walked one as he improved his record to 4-1.

Catcher Alberto Mineo went 3 for 3 with a double and a walk. He scored one run and drove home two more.

Shortstop Isaac Paredes was 2 for 4 with a two-run double in the sixth inning.

Third baseman Zack Short was 2 for 5 with an RBI and one run scored. Left fielder Brandon Cummins went 2 for 5 and scored twice.