Some days you just need to step away from baseball for a while. Today was one of those days.

Lewis Brinson is in the majors, just two days after I told the Brewers to do it. You’re welcome, Lewis.

RHP Dakota Mekkes was promoted to High-A Myrtle Beach.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs lost a doubleheader to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Brewers), 8-1 and 11-0.

Nothing good can come of discussing these two games.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies sacked the Jackson Generals (Diamondbacks), 5-3.

Duane Underwood Jr. had some control issues, but he pitched around them and allowed just one run on four hits over 5.2 innings. Underwood walked five batters and didn’t strike out anyone. He still got the win.

Justin Hancock pitched the ninth inning in a non-save situation. He gave up two runs after two were out and the tying run came to the plate, but Hancock struck him out to end the game.

First baseman Yasiel Balaguert gave the Smokies an insurance run with his second home run in two games and his fifth of the season. Balaguert went 2 for 3 with a sac fly, giving him two total RBI. He also scored twice.

Second baseman David Bote was 3 for 4 with a sacrifice fly that was actually a double play as a second runner tried to score from second base and was thrown out at the plate. Bote had two total RBI and he scored once.

Left fielder Charcer Burks was 2 for 5 with a double.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans cleaned up the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers), 3-2.

Terrific start by Justin Steele, who allowed just one run on three hits over six innings. Steele struck out eight and walked two as he got his fourth win of the seaosn.

Kyle Miller pitched the final three innings for the save. Miller allowed one run on two hits. He struck out three and walked no one.

Both Mudcats runs came on two solo home runs by Jake Gatewood.

DH Bryant Flete led off the bottom of the first inning with his fifth home run of the year. He was 2 for 4.

Left fielder Daniel Spingola was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. Spingola scored once.

Highlights:

The Pelicans magic number is 6 with 8 games to play in the first half.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs drowned the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) 5-3.

Starter Erling Moreno got the win after turning in five scoreless frames. Moreno allowed just two hits and two walks. He struck out three.

After Tyson Miller allowed three runs over his three innings of relief, Wyatt Short came in and pitched a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save. Short struck out one.

DH Vimael Machin hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to give South Bend an insurance run. It was Machin’s fourth home run of the year. Machin went 3 for 4 with a walk and two RBI. He also scored twice.

Shortstop Isaac Paredes was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Catcher Alberto Mineo was 2 for 5.

DSL Cubs 1

The Dominican Summer League has been underway for about a week now. I generally don’t cover it because it’s too far away from the majors and there’s really no way to follow it on the internet. But, I am going to say that the DSL Cubs 1 need a different logo.

If the Astros want to use a pair of Red Sox for their logo, I don’t care. But the Cubs should not wear “Rangers” on their chests. It’s too confusing.