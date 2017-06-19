For those of you who have been reading the Minor League Wrap for a few years, you were able to imagine tonight’s big play of Albert Almora Jr. doubling home Javier Baez for quite a while. (Although Wade Davis did give us a scare in the ninth.)

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were drenched by the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 5-1.

The I-Cubs lost tonight despite a quality start from Seth Frankoff, who allowed just two runs on six hits over seven innings. Frankoff walked three and struck out four.

The only Iowa run came in the bottom of the eighth inning when first baseman Chris Dominguez connected for his sixth home run this season. Dominguez was 1 for 3.

Tennessee Smokies

All-Star break

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

All-Star break. But there was a home run derby tonight and Eloy Jimenez hit one that broke a light on the left field light tower. The Natural indeed.

Eloy Jimenez just went Roy Hobbs on the stadium lights. pic.twitter.com/wD2521SedW — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) June 20, 2017

The Brewers’ Jake Gatewood actually won the HR derby, but Jimenez got the highlight that everyone will talk about for years.

South Bend Cubs

All-Star break

Eugene Emeralds

The Eugene Emeralds lost to the Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays), 6-3.

Ems starter Matt Swarmer allowed just one run on two hits, including a fifth-inning home run, over five innings in his first start of the season. Swarmer struck out six and walked just one.

A two-out error in the seventh by second baseman Edgar Rondon opened up the flood to a five-run inning for the Canadians. Andin Diaz took the loss after he surrendered those five runs, all of which were unearned, over 1.2 innings. It should be said in defense of Rondon, the only reason there were still two outs in the inning is that Diaz himself had made an error earlier in the inning. Diaz gave up four hits. He struck out two and walked no one.

Center fielder Zach Davis hit his first professional home run, a solo shot, in the third inning. Davis was 2 for 3.

It was a night of firsts as DH Kwang-Min Kwon hit his first minor league home run in the seventh inning with the bases empty. Kwon was 1 for 4.

Right fielder Connor Myers was 2 for 4 with a double and he scored once. First baseman Gustavo Polanco went 2 for 4.