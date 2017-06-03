Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs deafened the Nashville Sounds (Athletics), 5-1.

Seth Frankoff has been the I-Cubs ace this season, and tonight he got the win after giving up just one run on a solo home run in the fourth inning. Frankoff pitched 5.2 innings and surrendered just five hits. He struck out seven and walked just one.

Catcher Victor Caratini continues to tear up the PCL and he went 2 for 4 with a double and his fifth home run. It came with the bases empty in the fourth. Caratini scored twice.

Right fielder Stephen Bruno was 3 for 3. He scored twice and knocked one in.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies got deep-fried by the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays), 12-4.

Duane Underwood Jr. got hammered for nine runs on 12 hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out five and walked just one.

First baseman Yasiel Balaguert gave the Smokies and early 3-0 lead with a three-run blast in the top of the first inning. It was Balaguert’s third home run this season. He was 1 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans hunted down the Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers), 10-2.

Thomas Hatch got his first professional win with 6.1 scoreless innings. Hatch allowed five hits. He struck out five and walked just one.

First baseman Matt Rose hit his tenth home run of the season with a man on in bottom of the first. Rose was 1 for 4.

Third baseman Trent Giambrone hit a solo home run, his fourth, in the seventh inning to make it 10-0. Giambrone was 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Shortstop Andruw Monasterio went 3 for 4. He scored once and had one RBI.

Center fielder Robert Garcia went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. DH Tyler Alamo was 2 for 4 with two runs batted in and one scored.

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Catcher P.J. Higgins was 2 for 5 and scored once.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were boarded by the Lake County Captains (Indians), 5-3.

The SB Cubs wasted a terrific start by Duncan Robinson, who gave up just one run on four hits over seven innings. Robinson struck out nine and walked just one.

Chad Hockin came in to pitch the eighth inning and took the loss after giving up a grand slam to Li-Jen Chu. Hockin surrendered four runs, three earned, on two hits and a walk over one inning. He struck out two.

Center fielder Luis Ayala was 2 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Ayala scored once.