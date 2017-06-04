Cub Tracks’ the Man, the Myth, the Meat Loaf

CUBS WIN!

“Anthony Rizzo's teammates got him an engagement cake as part of their postgame party, though most of the dessert ended up right in the face...of the face of the franchise.

"Wore it right in my face," Rizzo beamed. "It was awesome." — Tony Andracki

Previously, Cub Tracks licked the competition, providing several tasty treats from yesteryear in addition to things about taunting with Twinkies, having no magic potions, and the existence of a sixth sense of taste.

Yesterday, the Cubs Schwarbombed the competition, making Cardinal Pie meatloaf out of their opponents, the St. Louis Cardinals, winning the second game of the series, and generally delivering the good-time feels we all know and love. One of those a day oughta keep Kyle Schwarber in the Majors.

The Cubs and Cardinals play again tonight in a nationally-televised contest (ESPN). I can’t wait to hear what David Ross has to say about it. Aaron Boone said nice things to Madeline Kenney.

Are you excited that Bryce Harper told Peter Gammons that he would like to be a Cub? Me neither. “I have people tell me that Bryce Harper really would prefer to play for the Cubs, but somehow, I don’t think that it’s going to be affordable to have Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant on the same team,” Gammons said. Patrick Reddington of Federal Baseball has some thoughts about that. It’s so not a thing.

I’m happy for the future Mrs. Rizzo — I’m sure you are too. Any time is a good time to be young and rich. She can buy another cake.

Congrats to the Captain @arizz_44 and @vakosem on their engagement! Chi Love ❤️ A post shared by Jason Heyward (@jheylove22) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Jorge Soler got sent down.

Let’s see what else is going on this weekend in Cubs baseball. As always * means autoplay on™ (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome).

Today in Baseball History:

1911 - In a 26-3 win over the Braves at the Palace of the Fans in Cincinnati, thirteen Reds players cross home plate. It is the highest number of different players from one team to score in a single game in major league history.

“This is a game to be savored, not gulped. There's time to discuss everything between pitches or between innings.” — Bill Veeck, Sr.

Pittsburgh trades outfielder Ralph Kiner, catcher Joe Garagiola, Sr., pitcher Howie Pollet, and outfielder Catfish Metkovich to the Cubs for catcher Toby Atwell, pitcher Bob Schultz, first baseman Preston Ward, third baseman George Freese, outfielder Bob Addis, outfielder Gene Hermanski, and 150,000. 1964 - At Connie Mack Stadium, Sandy Koufax throws his third no-hitter in three years, blanking the Phillies 3-0. The Dodgers' southpaw, who will add a perfect game to his resume the following season, joins Bob Feller as the only modern major leaguers to pitch three career hitless games.

At Busch Stadium, Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood's errorless streak of 227 games and 568 chances ends when he drops Rich Nye's fifth-inning fly ball. The muff leads to an unearned run, but St. Louis still beats Chicago, 4-3. 1972 - The Dodgers retire Roy Campanella's uniform, number 39. Campy, who won the MVP three times catching for Brooklyn in the fifties, joins Jackie Robinson (42) and Sandy Koufax (32) as honorees.

Jacksonville Suns' (Tigers - AA) reliever Pamela Davis throws one scoreless inning of relief and gets the win in a minor league exhibition game against the Australian Olympic team, becoming the first woman to pitch for a major league farm club. 2003 - Although his bat may have contained cork in yesterday's game, all five of Sammy Sosa's historic bats housed at the Hall of Fame and the 76 confiscated from his locker by major league baseball reveal no signs of tampering. X-rays and CT scans were used to clear the Cubs slugger's remaining lumber.

Cubs News and Notes:

"I didn't like it [with him] seventh at all," Maddon said before Saturday's game. "I'm like, 'Hey, at least I'm playing,'" Schwarber said, laughing. "No, actually, I didn't say anything. He told me his reason and I was like, 'All right, I'm going with it.' Whatever the skipper does I'm following it. He's got our back. It's all a process, and it worked out today." — Carrie Muskat

Ally Marotti (Chicago Tribune* {$} ): Toilets, chocolate and lighting: Cubs' official partners get nontraditional. “Let's not forget the team's "Official Water Efficiency Partner.”

): Toilets, chocolate and lighting: Cubs' official partners get nontraditional. “Let's not forget the team's "Official Water Efficiency Partner.” Mary Craig (Wrigleyville-Baseball Prospectus): Navigating 53 years of darkness at Wrigley Field. “...baseball was meant to be played in the daytime.”

“Wrigley is special because of the people there,” Boone said. “It’s everything from the people there who enjoy baseball. It’s the Midwest, Chicago and just embracing all that comes from the charm on the field.” — Madeline Kenney

sarcasm quote dept: “It's a few days into June and the Cubs have not yet repeated as World Series champs. Once again, Theo Epstein has failed Cubs fans.” — Barry Rozner

Chris Emma (CBS Chicago*): Dexter Fowler will be forever cherished as a champion. “We accomplished something that hadn’t been done in a lifetime,” Fowler said.

“Things are not always going to be perfect. It is all about how you respond.” -- Anthony Rizzo, to Bruce Miles.

Ashok Selvam (Chicago Eater): Cubs unveil Iron Chef Stephanie Izard’s Wrigley Field Menu. Len and JD were talking about this stuff Saturday. It’s available til the 11th.

Food for thought:

I’m not okay, you’re not okay, okay? Thanks for reading. See you Tuesday with more Cubs news and notes.