Let’s take a moment to reflect that two of the best, maybe the best, baseball reporters today, Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark, are currently being paid by major media conglomerates to NOT write anything about baseball. It’s gotten so bad that the only place you can read Rosenthal is on Facebook and the two of them are reduced to breaking scoops under ridiculous code names like “KatyPerrysBootyHole” and “wetbutt23.” (OK, not really on the aliases. I have to say that because someone on the internet is going to think that comment was serious.)

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.