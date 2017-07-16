Iowa Cubs

Seems it never rains in Southern Colorado. My mistake, that’s Southern California. Apparently it always rains in Colorado Springs. Rained out for the third straight night.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were caught hibernating by the Mobile BayBears (Angels), 6-3.

Brett Anderson made a rehab start and took the loss. Anderson allowed five runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings. Two of the five runs were unearned. Anderson struck out four and walked one.

Third baseman Jason Vosler had a pair of doubles in a 3 for 4 evening. Vosler also walked once and scored once.

Catcher Ian Rice was 2 for 4 with a two-run double in the seventh inning.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Also rained out.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs shut out the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 1-0.

Tonight was all about starter Jose Paulino, who went a career-high 7.1 innings and gave up just four hits. Paulino struck out seven and did not walk anyone, although he did hit two batters.

Wyatt Short went the rest of the game for the save. Short retired all five batters he faced, two by strikeout.

Andruw Monasterio singled to lead off the bottom of the first and the next batter, Alberto Mineo, doubled him home. That was the only run of the game. Monasterio was 2 for 3 with a walk and Mineo went 1 for 4.

Highlights:

Eugene Emeralds

The Eugene Emeralds desiccated the Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 4-3.

Starter Jose Albertos got his first professional win after allowing three runs on five hits over five innings. Albertos struck out four and walked two.

Jake Steffens, the Cubs’ 29th-round pick last month, pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first professional save. He did not strike anyone out.

Shortstop Aramis Ademan was 3 for 4 with a two-run double in the second inning.

Center fielder Zach Davis was 2 for 4 and scored twice.

First baseman Gustavo Polanco was 2 for 4 and scored one run.

AZL Cubs

Lost to the Mariners 7-0.

Rob Zastryzny and Jake Stinnett both made rehab appearances in this game.