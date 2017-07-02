Wade Davis named to All-Star Team

The rosters for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game were announced today and only one Cub, closer Wade Davis, was named to the team.

The Cubs had seven players named to the team last season, including five starters, although Dexter Fowler and Jake Arrieta withdrew from the game with injuries. This year’s team will be managed by Joe Maddon, who will be the first Cubs manager to run the team since 2003, when Dusty Baker was named manager after leading the Giants to the World Series the year before. If you want to know the last National League All-Star manager who got the honor for something he did with the Cubs, you have to go all the way back to the 1946 game when Charlie Grimm helmed the NL All-Stars.

The Cubs do have a chance to have a second NL All-Star this year as Kris Bryant is one of the five players who will be part of the “Final Five” vote, along with Anthony Rendon, Mark Reynolds, Justin Turner and former Cubs farmhand Justin Bour. So if you care if the Cubs to have a second player on next week’s game in Miami, be sure to get to mlb.com and stuff the ballot.

It should be mentioned that every year, players pull out of the All-Star Game with injuries, serious and less so. In that case, other Cubs could be named to the team.

The full National League roster:

And the full American League roster:

As you can see, our old friend Starlin Castro was one of five Yankees to make the team.

The All-Star Game will be played on July 11 in Miami at Marlins Park. Coverage starts at 6:30 Central time on your local Fox affiliate.