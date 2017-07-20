Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were drowned out by the Nashville Sounds (Athletics), 11-8 in 11 innings.

Seth Frankoff started today’s game and allowed just two runs on four hits over 5+ innings. He walked four, hit one batter and struck out six.

The I-Cubs bullpen was staked to a 7-1 lead in the sixth, but they couldn’t hold it. The worst offender was PCL All-Star Matt Carasiti, who gave up a grand slam to Matt Olson in the eighth inning.

David Rollins took the loss after he served up a three-run home run in the top of the 11th to Ryan Lavarnway. Rollins pitched two innings and allowed three runs on one hit and two walks. Rollins did not have a strikeout.

Second baseman Stephen Bruno hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his eighth of the year. Bruno was 1 for 5.

Third baseman Jeimer Candelario was 2 for 5 with a double and a walk. Candelario scored two runs and drove in two.

First baseman Chris Dominguez went 2 for 5 with one RBI and two runs scored.

DH Jemile Weeks had a pair of doubles in a 2 for 6 day. Weeks scored once.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies got served by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins), 10-6.

It was a rough start for Preston Morrison, who took the loss after giving up six runs on eight hits over just three innings. One of those eight hits was a three-run home run. Morrison walked two and struck out three.

The poor pitching ruined a two home run day for catcher Ian Rice. Rice hit a two-run home run in the seventh and a solo home run in the ninth. He now has 13 home runs this season and he was 3 for 5 today.

First baseman Yasiel Balaguert also homered with a man on in the fourth inning. Balaguert now has 11 home runs this season after having just two before the end of May. Balaguert went 3 for 5.

Center fielder Trey Martin was 2 for 5 and scored once.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Off day.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs skinned the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 4-3.

Tyson Miller started tonight and he allowed three runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings. Miller walked one and struck out three.

Marc Huberman picked up the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. Huberman allowed one hit and one walk and he struck out one.

Mark Malave pitched the final two innings without allowing a run for the save. He allowed just one hit, but that batter was thrown out trying to stretch his single into a double. Malave struck out one.

South Bend took the lead in the top of the eighth when Chris Pieters stole third and scored on a bad throw. Pieters was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Third baseman Andruw Monasterio was 2 for 5 with a double and he scored once. Center fielder D.J. Wilson was 2 for 4 with a double and he also scored once.

Shortstop Isaac Paredes went 2 for 5 with a double. He had an RBI single in the top of the first inning and he scored the tying run on a single by Pieters in the eighth.

Eugene Emeralds

The Eugene Emeralds dehydrated the Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 10-4.

Enrique De Los Rios was the beneficiary of all those runs and picked up the win. De Los Rios pitched five innings and allowed two runs, but only one earned run, on seven hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Shortstop Aramis Ademan gave the Ems a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with his fourth home run of the season. Ademan was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He had two total RBI and he scored twice. Ademan also stole a base.

DH Jhonny Bethencourt was 3 for 4 with a double and one steal. Bethencourt scored four times.

Right fielder Brandon Hughes went 4 for 5 with a double. He scored twice and had one RBI. The 16th round pick last month is off to a great start to his career—today’s game raised his batting average to .410 in 11 games.

Left fielder Kwan-Min Kwon was 2 for 4. He had one run batted in and he scored once.

With four games left to play in the first half, Eugene and Hillsboro are tied for first and Boise is just one game back.

AZL Cubs

Beat the Royals 5-4 in ten innings.