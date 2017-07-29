You may have heard Len Kasper mention John Arguello of Cubs Den and telling him to get well soon. I’m going to echo that and say that while I’ve never met John in person, I’ve had many pleasant conversations with him on the internet and he’s been a terrific source of what is going on in Mesa. If I ever have a question about a player who hasn’t made it out of Arizona yet, John was always willing to help in any way he can. He lets us use the photographs that he takes for free.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs put the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) on a leash, 9-8.

Jen-Ho Tseng continued his strong string of starts in Triple-A, winning his fourth game in four starts in Iowa. Tseng gave up just one run on three hits over six innings. The one run came on a home run in the bottom of the first inning. Even better, Tseng struck out eight and did not walk anyone.

Justin Hancock got in trouble in the ninth inning and so Matt Carasiti got called upon to make the save. Carasiti gave up a bloop single to the outfield to the first batter he faced, scoring two runs and bringing the winning run to the plate. But Carasiti struck out the next batter to end the game and collect his league-leading 18th save.

Iowa hit four home runs tonight and all of them came by the third inning. The second batter of the game, Jemile Weeks, hit his second home run of the season with John Andreoli on first base to make it 2-0 before a single out was recorded. Weeks was 1 for 4 with a walk and he scored twice.

Later in the inning, third baseman Jeimer Candelario hit a solo home run, his first of two on the night. His second home run came in the third inning with a man on. Candelario now has 12 home runs this year. He was 3 for 5.

After Candelario hit his home run in the third inning, center fielder Jacob Hannemann went back-to-back with his fourth home run of the season and third for Iowa. Hannemann was 2 for 5.

(Iowa hit all four home runs off Zach Lee, who, if I remember correctly, was the player the Dodgers refused to give up for Ryan Dempster. So the Cubs traded him to the Rangers instead for Christian Villanueva, who currently also plays for El Paso, and Kyle Hendricks. Sometimes the line between genius and lucky is really thin.)

Right fielder Mark Zagunis was 2 for 5 with a double and one run scored. Catcher Taylor Davis was 2 for 4. He drove in one run and had one RBI.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were shut out by the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays), 2-0.

Zach Hedges started and gave up two runs in the top of the fifth inning during a pouring rainstorm and got the loss. Overall, Hedges pitched 6.1 innings and he gave up seven hits. He walked two and struck out three.

This game was delayed by rain for two hours and 38 minutes in the seventh inning.

The Smokies managed only four hits in this game, all singles.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Rained out.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were boarded and seized by the Lake County Captains (Indians), 7-3.

Tyler Peyton started for South Bend and did not pitch poorly, as he allowed just two runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings. Peyton walked two and struck out one.

The bullpen struggled, however, and Mark Malave took the loss after he gave up two runs on four hits over 1.2 innings. Malave struck out two and did not walk anyone.

First baseman Jhonny Pereda was 2 for 4 with a two-run single in the fourth inning.

Second baseman Yeiler Peguero went 0 for 1 with three walks.

Eugene Emeralds

The Eugene Emeralds were tripped up by the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks), 9-4.

Jose Albertos had a rough start and didn’t make it out of the second inning. Albertos allowed five runs on four hits over 1.2 innings. Only three of the five runs allowed were earned. Albertos walked four and struck out four.

DH Michael Cruz hit his fourth home run in four days when he hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. Cruz was 2 for 3 with a triple, the home run and three RBI. He also walked once.

Left fielder Jose Gonzalez and center fielder Michael Cruz were both 2 for 4. Davis stole one base.

AZL Cubs

Off day.