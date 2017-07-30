I’m sorry to report that John Arguello of Cubs Den passed away today. It’s a huge loss to the Cubs blogging community as John was well known for his intelligence, dedication, kindness and generosity of spirit. Today’s Bullets is dedicated to him and he took that photo of Aramis Ademan that I have up there.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were ionized by the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies), 8-1.

Aaron Brooks started, pitched six innings and took the loss. Brooks allowed five runs on eight hits, including two home runs in the thin New Mexico air. Brooks did strike out four and he walked no one.

The I-Cubs got their only run with two outs in the top of the ninth when Mark Zagunis doubled home John Andreoli. Zagunis was 1 for 5 and Andreoli was 1 for 4 with a walk

Chris Dominguez went 2 for 5.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were burned by the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays), 4-1.

Adbert Alzolay started and gave up two runs in the first inning, which were enough to give him the loss. Alzolay pitched five innings and allowed just the two runs on three hits. Alzolay walked four and struck out four.

The Smokies only run came on a home run by DH Ian Rice in the sixth inning. It was Rice’s 15th home run of the season. Rice was 1 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans filibustered the Potomac Nationals, 5-4. The win snapped a five-game losing streak.

Starter Duncan Robinson got the win after he pitched 5.2 innings without allowing a run. He had four hits. He walked three and struck out three.

Left fielder Eddy Martinez hit his 13th home run with the bases empty in the fourth inning. Martinez was 1 for 4.

First baseman Tyler Alamo was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Shortstop Zack Short was 1 for 2 with three walks. Short scored once.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were run over by the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays), 5-4.

Bryan Hudson turned in a strong start, tossing five scoreless innings. He gave up three hits. Hudson walked two and struck out four.

Pedro Silverio took the loss when he allowed five runs in just 1.2 innings. Silverio surrendered four hits. He walked three and struck out two.

Center fielder D.J. Wilson hit his seventh home run of the year in the bottom of the second inning to give South Bend a 1-0 lead. Wilson was 2 for 3 with a walk. He scored twice.

Eugene Emeralds

The Eugene Emeralds jumped over the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks), 11-2.

Javier Assad got the win after he pitched six innings and allowed just two runs on two hits, all of which came in the third inning. Assad struck out nine (that’s pretty good, right?) and walked three.

Third baseman Austin Filiere gave the Ems an early 2-0 lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. It was Filiere’s second home run of the season. He was 1 for 4 and was also hit by a pitch.

Shortstop Aramis Ademan was 2 for 4 with a pair of two-run doubles. Ademan scored once and was also hit by a pitch.

First baseman Gustavo Polanco went 3 for 5 and scored once. Left fielder Chris Carrier was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He also scored one run.

AZL Cubs

Rained out.