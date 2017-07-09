Cub Tracks can’t even

Cubs lose :(

The Cubs go for meatloaf™ today, on the eve of the All-Star break, seeming slightly out-of-step at a game below .500.

“July is a month full of conversations.” — Theo Epstein, according to Bruce Levine.

“It never ceases to amaze me how many of baseball's wounds are self-inflicted.” — Bill Veeck

Maybe it would be better to seek willing dance partners? I dunno. At any rate, all of the aphorisms in the world won’t help. Hitting with runners in scoring position would be a welcome change. The Cubs are leaving 6.97 runners on base per game. They score 4.58 per game. That’s about in the middle of the pack (19th). If they scored one more run per game, they’d be on top of both leagues. Half a run would be top ten material. Solo homers won’t do it. What will? Brown paper bags full of cash as offerings for the baseball gods? Little bags of oddments for a mojo? Gris gris a few palms? Jon Jay in the Travis Wood role? Front-line starting pitching? The twist remains to be seen.

Because the reigning World Series champion Cubs have been mired in mediocrity all season, club officials have considered trading a young position player to jump-start the team, according to Ken Rosenthal. Such a move would presumably land the Cubs a sorely needed controllable starting pitcher. — Connor Byrne, MLB Trade Rumors.

I can see a few problems with that...can’t you? Perhaps the answers are buried in the lede, or in the links. Let’s investigate, shall we? As always * means autoplay on™ (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome).

Today in Baseball History**:

1903 - In a Tri-State League contest against York, Pennsylvania, Dan McClellan throws a perfect game. The Philadelphia Giant hurler is the first black pitcher to accomplish the feat in professional baseball.

“Swing hard, just in case they throw it where you're swinging.” — Duke Snider

1956 - The BBWAA, by a narrow margin of 14-12, votes to establish the Cy Young Award to honor the major leagues' most outstanding pitcher. Commissioner Ford Frick initiated the idea because he felt hurlers were not recognized in the MVP voting, but ironically the first recipient of the Cy Young Award, Dodger Don Newcombe, also won the Most Valuable Player Award.

1958 - On Capitol Hill, Casey Stengel and Mickey Mantle appear in front of a Senate subcommittee investigating baseball's antitrust exemption. After 'the Old Perfessor' gives 45 minutes of rambling and confusing testimony, Sen. Estes Kefauver laughs when he asks 'the Mick' to respond to his inquiry about the issue and the slugger answers, "My views are just about the same as Casey's."

“To a pitcher, a base hit is the perfect example of negative feedback.” — Steve Hovley

1969 - Tom Seaver's near perfect game, which will be immortalized as "The Imperfect Game", is broken up when Cubs' outfielder Jimmy Qualls, a lifetime .223 hitter, singles into center field.

1970 - At Tiger Stadium against his former team, pinch hitter Dalton Jones slugs an upper deck grand slam 'single' against the Red Sox. He is called out when he passes teammate Don Wert between first and second base, resulting in the round-tripper being ruled a three-RBI single.

2005 - On the first pitch of his only big league plate appearance, 24-year-old Adam Greenberg , entering the game as a ninth-inning pinch-hitter for the Cubs, is struck in the back of the head by a 92-mph fastball thrown by Marlin hurler Valerio de los Santos. The Guilford High School (CT) standout, the first player in the history of the state to be named to four all-state teams, sustains a concussion and will experience positional vertigo as a result of the beaning.

Cubs News and Notes:

Evan Altman (Cubs Insider): Theo Epstein bears blame for Cubs’ mediocrity. “I am responsible for this team being under .500,” Epstein declared on the Spiegel and Parkins Show Friday afternoon.

Spiegel and Parkins Show Friday afternoon. Bruce Levine (CBS Chicago*): Joe Maddon holds meeting with Cubs centered around positive reinforcement. “I wanted them to understand that the solutions are in the room,” Maddon said.

“Being with a woman all night never hurt no baseball player. It's staying up all night looking for a woman that does him in.” — Casey Stengel

“If a horse can't eat it, I don't want to play on it.” — Dick Allen, on artificial turf

“Pressure is a word that is misused. When you start thinking of pressure, it's because you've started to think of failure.” — Tommy Lasorda

Evan Altman (Cubs Insider): Cubs name Victor Caratini , Thomas Hatch Minor League Player, Pitcher of Month for June. This is good to read, especially about Hatch.

, Thomas Hatch Minor League Player, Pitcher of Month for June. This is good to read, especially about Hatch. Zack Moser (Wrigleyville-Baseball Prospectus): A meditation on the futility of Trade Speculation, redux: speculating futilely. “The Cubs’ status quo as of the beginning of July is frustrating, and the rest-of-season prognosis is troubling, and possibly bleak.”

Mary Craig (Wrigleyville-Baseball Prospectus): Bill Nicholson, the unconventional wartime hero. “...though for only a short while, Nicholson became the face of Chicago baseball...”

Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery): David Ross is coming back to play baseball. For the Kansas Stars.

is coming back to play baseball. For the Kansas Stars. James Neveau (NBC Chicago*): Kris Bryant's wife Jessica Tweets embarrassing factoids about Cubs' star. “...her least favorite thing about her husband is that he takes pictures of her while the couple is eating dinner.”

Food for thought:

Thanks for reading. See you Tuesday morning.