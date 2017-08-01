Shortstop Aramis Ademan was promoted to South Bend from Eugene, since former SB Cubs shortstop Isaac Paredes was traded to the Tigers. Unfortunately, Paredes exited tonight’s West Michigan Whitecaps game after being hit in the eye with a throw from right field.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs beat the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies), 5-3.

Eddie Butler started against his former team and got the win after allowing just one run on six hits over five innings. Butler struck out six and walked just one.

Matt Carasiti pitched the bottom of the ninth against the team he started the season with and got his 19th save. He did allow the first three runners he faced to reach on two singles and a walk. But with the bases-loaded, no outs and the winning run at the plate, Carasiti got a fly out which drove in one run and then a double play on a bunt.

Left fielder John Andreoli led off the game with his ninth home run of the season. Andreoli was 1 for 4.

Third baseman Chesny Young was 2 for 4 with a two-run double in the fourth inning. Young also scored once. Catcher Taylor Davis was 2 for 4 and scored on the Young double.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were routed by the Jackson Generals (Diamondbacks), 10-2.

Starter Preston Morrison took the loss after he allowed seven runs on eight hits over four innings. One of the seven runs was unearned. Morrison walked four (one intentional), hit one batter and struck out three.

Right fielder David Bote hit a solo home run in sixth inning. It was his tenth home run of the year. Bote went 3 for 4 and scored both Smokies runs.

First baseman Yasiel Balaguert went 2 for 3 with a walk. Center fielder Trey Martin was 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were locked up by the Frederick Keys (Orioles), 13-8.

Kyle Miller started and took the loss. Miller allowed six runs on six hits over 3+ innings. Miller walked four and didn’t strike out anyone.

Catcher P.J. Higgins hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, his third of the season. Higgins was 1 for 2 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. He scored twice.

DH Vimael Machin was 3 for 5 with three RBI. He scored once. Shortstop Zack Short went 3 for 5 and scored once. Left fielder Eddy Martinez went 2 for 5. He scored one run and had one RBI.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were bowled over by the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays), 8-1.

Manuel Rondon didn’t make it out of the fourth inning. He allowed six runs, four earned, on ten hits over 3.2 innings. Rondon walked three and struck out six.

Second baseman Yeiler Peguero went 2 for 5 with a triple and he scored the lone South Bend run with in the bottom of the ninth on a D.J. Wilson ground out. Right fielder Chris Pieters went 2 for 4.

Eugene Emeralds

All-Star Break.

Pitcher Luis Aquino and first baseman Gustavo Polanco have been named to the Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game tomorrow. Shortstop Aramis Ademan was also named to the team, but he’ll miss the game due to his promotion.

AZL Cubs

Lost to the Athletics, 5-1.