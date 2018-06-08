My Perfect Team of Cubs

I started following the Cubs incrementally in the mid-80's, and devotedly starting in 1987. So even if I were to limit my choices to players within my time, I'd potentially have a lot of guys to choose from. However, this is a list that doesn't require much contemplation (with one key exception).

1B - Anthony Rizzo (2016)

2B - Javy Baez (2016)

3B - Kris Bryant (2016)

SS - Addison Russell (2016)

LF - Ben Zobrist (2016)

CF - Dexter Fowler (2016)

RF - Jason Heyward (2016)

C - Willson Contreras (2016)

SP - Jon Lester (2016)

RP - Mike Montgomery (2016)

CL - Bruce Sutter (1979) *

Okay, you can see what I'm doing here. A team that actually manages to win a World Series -- the only championship of our lifetimes -- is as perfect as I need a Cubs team to be.



The rules state that part-year rentals aren't allowed, and I was never comfortable with Aroldis Chapman being on the team anyway. So I need a different closer. Sutter seems like a good replacement, though I only saw him at the end of his career in Atlanta.



I suppose I could also have gone with David Ross at catcher, especially since I picked Lester to start. I should also add this line:



DH - Kyle Schwarber (2016)