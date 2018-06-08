SB Nation

FanPost

My Perfect Team of Cubs

By on Jun 8, 2018, 12:22pm CDT +

I started following the Cubs incrementally in the mid-80's, and devotedly starting in 1987. So even if I were to limit my choices to players within my time, I'd potentially have a lot of guys to choose from. However, this is a list that doesn't require much contemplation (with one key exception).

1B - Anthony Rizzo (2016)
2B - Javy Baez (2016)
3B - Kris Bryant (2016)
SS - Addison Russell (2016)
LF - Ben Zobrist (2016)
CF - Dexter Fowler (2016)
RF - Jason Heyward (2016)
C - Willson Contreras (2016)
SP - Jon Lester (2016)
RP - Mike Montgomery (2016)
CL - Bruce Sutter (1979) *

Okay, you can see what I'm doing here. A team that actually manages to win a World Series -- the only championship of our lifetimes -- is as perfect as I need a Cubs team to be.

The rules state that part-year rentals aren't allowed, and I was never comfortable with Aroldis Chapman being on the team anyway. So I need a different closer. Sutter seems like a good replacement, though I only saw him at the end of his career in Atlanta.

I suppose I could also have gone with David Ross at catcher, especially since I picked Lester to start. I should also add this line:

DH - Kyle Schwarber (2016)

Poll

Is this a perfect team or what?

  • 100% Yes (33 votes)

33 votes total

FanPosts are written by readers of Bleed Cubbie Blue, and as such do not reflect the views of SB Nation or Vox Media, nor is the content endorsed by SB Nation, Vox Media or Al Yellon, managing editor of Bleed Cubbie Blue or reviewed prior to posting.

Recent FanPosts

Trending Discussions