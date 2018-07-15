For fans of everything I-Cubs, there’s a new edition of “Michael and the Mayor,” the video blog where two Iowa minor leaguers talk about whatever they want, usually about their lives as minor leaguers. The new episode was delayed by Michael Roth, who was the original “Michael” on the show, getting traded to the Rangers. Luckily, Mike Freeman’s name is Michael and he subs in for the departed Roth. “The Mayor of Des Moines” is still Taylor Davis.

Yes, that’s Big Papi in the photo with Miguel Amaya. That had to be a big thrill for Amaya.

SiriusXM Futures Game

Team USA beat Team World, 10-6.

South Bend Cubs Miguel Amaya went 0 for 3 in a very unusual game. Because Cleveland’s Francisco Mejia got called up to the majors yesterday, the World Team only had two catchers. Amaya started and exited in the fifth inning for the Dodgers’ Keibert Ruiz. But Ruiz left the game when a foul ball hit him on his throwing hand, so Amaya had to go back into the game. He had a passed ball and a third strike wild pitch in his first inning back. He was much better after that behind the plate. But obviously, going back into a game is not something he was prepared to do.

There were eight home runs in this game.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs shut up the Nashville Sounds (Athletics), 2-0. It was the first shutout of the season for the Iowa pitching staff.

Trevor Clifton got the start and his first Triple-A win. Clifton surrendered just two hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

After Craig Brooks walked two in the ninth inning to bring the winning run to the plate with two outs, Dillon Maples threw one pitch, got a fly out to left field and the save.

First baseman Bijan Rademacher went 2 for 3. He doubled in the fourth inning and scored on a Ryan Court single.

Center fielder Jacob Hannemann went 2 for 3 with two steals. He scored once.

The I-Cubs went 3-0 under temporary manager Chris Valaika, who was filling in for manager Marty Pevey this weekend.

Here’s Clifton with a strikeout.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies toppled the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 7-6.

Starter Thomas Hatch gave up six runs on six hits over five innings. Two of the six hits were home runs. Hatch walked two and struck out three. Hatch also hit one batter.

Daury Torrez pitched the final 2.1 innings without allowing a run and got the win. Torrez gave up four hits, but he didn’t walk anyone and struck out two.

Trent Giambrone hit a walk-off single that scored Charcer Burks. Both Giambrone and Burks were 2 for 5. Giambrone scored once in addition to his game winning RBI and Burks scored twice.

DH Ian Rice went 3 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.

Shortstop Zack Short went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He drove in two runs and had two RBI.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans downed the Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers) 9-2.

Starter Tyson Miller got the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Miller walked two and struck out eight.

The Pelicans blew this game open with home runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh inning. Third baseman Wladimir Galindo hit a solo shot in the fifth for the Pelicans first run. It was his fifth home run of the season. Galindo went 1 for 4 with a walk.

Myrtle Beach took the lead for good in the sixth when left fielder Jared Young hit a two-run home run, his first for Myrtle Beach and 11th overall. Young was 1 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

Finally, catcher Jhonny Pereda put an exclamation point on it by connecting for his seventh home run of the year with two on in the seventh. Pereda went 2 for 5.

Shortstop Aramis Ademan went 2 for 3 with two walks. Ademan scored twice and had two RBI.

Second baseman Andruw Monasterio went 2 for 5 with one run scored and one run batted in.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs felt the venom of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 11-7.

South Bend starting pitcher Ricky Tyler Thomas only went two innings, giving up three runs on four hits. One of the three runs was unearned. Thomas struck out two and walked four.

Yapson Gomez got the loss after Wisconsin struck for seven runs in the sixth inning. Gomez was responsible for five of those runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning. Gomez walked one and struck out one.

Shortstop Nico Hoerner hit his first Low-A home run today with the bases empty in the sixth inning. Hoerner went 2 for 4 with a double and three total RBI.

Christian Donahue went 3 for 5 and scored once. He also pitched the top of the ninth inning and retired three of the four batters he faced, giving up just one single and no runs.

Center fielder Zach Davis went 2 for 5 and scored once.

Michael Cruz was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored twice.

Second baseman Delvin Zinn went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI. He also scored one run.

Here’s Hoerner’s home run.

Eugene Emeralds

The Eugene Emeralds lost to the Spokane Indians (Rangers), 7-2.

Starter Ryan Williams allowed four runs on ten hits over 4.2 innings. Williams struck out two batters and walked two batters.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning, his third this year. Vazquez went 2 for 4.

Center fielder Nelson Velazquez went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles. Velazquez had one RBI.

AZL Cubs

Cubs 1 are taking on the Padres tonight.

Cubs 2 are off.