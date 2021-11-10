Cubs Prospect Perspective: Andy Weber

I had planned to intersperse more prospect types in with my 40-man coin-flips series, but that didn’t happen. As such, most of the prospect types haven’t been discussed much, yet. One of the suddenly more compelling cases is Andy Weber, who was assigned to Mesa in the Arizona Fall League as much to get him at-bats as anything. His numbers in the Fall League, through Monday: .333/.447/.580 (23-for-69) with three doubles, four triples, two home runs, 19 runs scored and 20 RBI in 17 games. Which seems a nice beginning point for a prospect profile.

Andy Weber

Infield. Born July 24, 1997, Aurora, Ohio.

2018 5th Round Draft Pick (Cubs) from the University of Virginia

Weber was the primary shortstop for the last Midwest League Champions in 2019 at South Bend, sporting an OPS of .738 with eight triples. After the washout year of 2020 for minor league players, Weber couldn’t stay healthy in 2021 for Tennessee. He played in only 41 Double-A games, and his numbers were not good. Sent to Mesa to patch something good out of the season, he’s been fantastic. Through 18 games, he has 15 walks and is batting .315/.427/.548 with three doubled, four triples and two home runs. He’s more second base than shortstop to me in MLB, but that’s only in the conversation because he’s hitting so well. If two players crush for the Cubs (who some publications still think have a terrible pipeline) with the Mesa Solar Sox in 2021 after Brennen Davis isn’t sent, that’s fantastic.

Which leaves me in a good quandary. I doubt anything happens with David Bote or Jason Heyward over the off-season. I still want 35 or 36 players on the 40-man roster over the off-season (including Wade Miley). Surrendering a versatile lefty hitting infielder that’s been better than the Fall League seems rather foolish. He’s worth far more than a $100,000 cash fee from a league rival. Which means he likely gets a 40-man spot.

More Weber:

Pleasure sitting down w/ Andy Weber (@andyweber5) in Mesa. #Cubs



We chatted about his injury-filled 2021, playing more 3B, and of course, In-N-Out burger.



Good answer below about the offensive environment in the @MLBazFallLeague and his power.



Full Vid: https://t.co/kTLqnPDVM5 pic.twitter.com/ao1v0CUa0a — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) November 4, 2021

【Arizona Fall League】#Cubs prospect SS Andy Weber went 2-6 with an RBI plus contributed on two double plays in Monday's 15-15 tie between the Solar Sox and Javelinas @andyweber5 pic.twitter.com/OK2aEDBtYu — Cubs Prospects MiLB- (@MilbCubs) November 2, 2021

Add Andy Weber pic.twitter.com/Mky3Lkp3tU — Brandon M (@DrPocketRocket) October 29, 2021

Andy Weber did a thing pic.twitter.com/OxTAQq120a — TheBullpen (@RealCubsAnalyst) March 1, 2020

Weber has taken better advantage of his roster spot than Velazquez. There, I said it.

