Cub Tracks travels coach

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

So, the GMs have met/are still meeting. David Bote had shoulder surgery - that likely explains where his power went late last year. The Cubs didn’t send a representative to Justin Verlander’s workout, and did finally confirm the Greg Brown hire.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines).

The #Cubs plan for new hitting coach Greg Brown to take an active role in the Cubs' offensive development. https://t.co/Fh0mKXMkVc — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) November 10, 2021

Today in Cubs history:

1987 - Jim Frey, who managed the Chicago Cubs to the 1984 NL East division title, and spent last season as a broadcaster for the Cubs, is named the club’s director of baseball operations. His first major move will be to hire longtime friend Don Zimmer as manager on November 20th.

Cubs birthdays: Bert Abbey, Rabbit Maranville HOF, Scott May. Also notable: Pie Traynor HOF.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. The picture is the view from the Red Line, 1989.