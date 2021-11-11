Cub Tracks travels coach

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
So, the GMs have met/are still meeting. David Bote had shoulder surgery - that likely explains where his power went late last year. The Cubs didn’t send a representative to Justin Verlander’s workout, and did finally confirm the Greg Brown hire.
The #Cubs plan for new hitting coach Greg Brown to take an active role in the Cubs' offensive development. https://t.co/Fh0mKXMkVc— Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) November 10, 2021
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): New hitting coach Brown has Cubs enthused. “We’re really excited to bring him on,” Jed Hoyer said.
- Russell Dorsey (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs still looking for more pitching after addition of Miley. “Hoyer said Tuesday that the Cubs would like to add different looks to their pitching staff, including power arms.” Tim Stebbins adds his thoughts on the subject.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Adding Miley ‘a great way to start’ for Cubs. “Chicago looking to diversify pitching staff, address ‘a lot of holes’...”
- Ryan O’Rourke (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs look like early favorites to sign left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. “Obviously, predictions aren’t gospel, but there are good reasons for seeing him as a strong fit for the Cubs.” Brett Taylor adds his thoughts.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 3 Chicago Cubs takeaways from the GM meetings, including new hitting coach Greg Brown’s diverse background and Jed Hoyer’s explanation of the Wade Miley claim. “I don’t want to spend a lot of winters at 7,” Hoyer said with a chuckle.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): The next free agent to sign a megadeal with the Cubs is to be determined. “It requires imagination to envision the next free agent who will sign a megadeal with the Cubs.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs named among ‘Most Likely Suitors’ for SS Corey Seager. “As far-fetched as that seems in the wake of the club’s failure to engage in meaningful extension talks with any core players, the possibility does exist.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): David Bote’s spring could be in jeopardy after surgery. “... shoulder issues, as our friends at Bleacher Nation pointed out, are fickle things and take a good amount of time to bounce back from...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Cardinals let former first round pick, and breakout outfield prospect, Nick Plummer go for nothing. “Plummer, 25, was the 23rd overall pick in 2015, and didn’t put up impressive numbers in the minor leagues for his first few years.”
- John Byrne (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Sports betting at Chicago stadiums? Proposal brings out high-powered backers — but casino bidder balks. “A measure that would allow Wrigley Field, Soldier Field and other Chicago stadiums to host their own sports betting facilities is attracting high-powered opponents and supporters.”
Today in Cubs history:
- 1987 - Jim Frey, who managed the Chicago Cubs to the 1984 NL East division title, and spent last season as a broadcaster for the Cubs, is named the club’s director of baseball operations. His first major move will be to hire longtime friend Don Zimmer as manager on November 20th.
Cubs birthdays: Bert Abbey, Rabbit Maranville HOF, Scott May. Also notable: Pie Traynor HOF.
Food for Thought:
Okay, that's hilarious.https://t.co/DZ3hgma5HH— Futurism (@futurism) November 9, 2021
Thanks for reading. The picture is the view from the Red Line, 1989.
