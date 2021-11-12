Outside The Confines: Award season is underway

Think what you will about some of the varied awards handed out in the MLB offseason (I tend to believe the folks giving out Gold Glove awards didn’t actually watch any games, but that’s just me), but they matter. They matter in terms of arbitration discussions, and in terms of reflecting on the career of a player when Hall of Fame time comes around. So whether or not we agree with the finalists or the selection, the accolades can have long-term effects on a player.

We’re beginning to see the winners of these awards named, and in terms of the most recent award, on Thursday night the Silver Slugger winners were announced. Where the Gold Glove is meant to shine a spotlight on defensive prowess, the Silver Slugger is given for red-hot offense. So it shouldn’t be a big surprise to see names like Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. among the award recipients this year.

In what might have been a bit of an oopsie move, almost all of the winners of the Silver Slugger were accidentally revealed in the list of finalists, with most of the winners being placed first. The only ones where this wasn’t the case were Carlos Correa (Xander Bogaerts won) and German Marquez (Max Fried won).

Reminder that they inadvertently revealed the Silver Slugger winners weeks ago when they announced the "finalists." https://t.co/0eIwADj4RJ — Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot) November 11, 2021

Scott Boras says Kris Bryant is the Sean Connery of baseball, always in the hunt for October — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) November 10, 2021

The literal Managing Editor of FanGraphs didn’t even use fWAR for his Cy Young vote. https://t.co/y0CFtg7ttI — Jeffrey Paternostro (@jeffpaternostro) November 11, 2021

This is extremely cool. The U.S. Mint and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum are issuing gold, silver and clad coins that commemorate the Negro Leagues and could generate up to $6 million for the @NLBMuseumKC. And they are quite beautiful, too, aren't they @nlbmprez and @KionaSinks? pic.twitter.com/1NhHeAadAC — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 10, 2021

