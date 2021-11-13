 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ weekend worriers

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one is done with meetings.

By Duane Pesice
Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The GM meetings are over, and nothing has been concluded. But there are new plot points. Jeff Passan has been deep in the muck, but you’ll need a sub to get the rest of the words. Not so with most of the others. They’re free to read, but still deep in the muck.

I brought my rake.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines).

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...