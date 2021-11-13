Cub Tracks’ weekend worriers

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The GM meetings are over, and nothing has been concluded. But there are new plot points. Jeff Passan has been deep in the muck, but you’ll need a sub to get the rest of the words. Not so with most of the others. They’re free to read, but still deep in the muck.

I brought my rake.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines).

In an unexpected turn, shortstop Corey Seager and infielder Marcus Semien are among the players whose markets have accelerated to the point they could sign before the expected Dec. 1 lockout, sources tell ESPN.



My dispatch from the GM Meetings, at ESPN+: https://t.co/g5c7WvkXyk pic.twitter.com/5XE58o3wRO — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 12, 2021

⚠️CAN’T. BE. STOPPED.⚠️



Nelson Velazquez destroys his league leading 9th homer of the season. The @cubs prospect is shooting you the tannings ⬆️ @MLBPipeline @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/96kLpub5Ny — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 12, 2021

Food for Thought:

Your Cat Knows Where You Are Even When They Can't See Youhttps://t.co/expd3OAQOF pic.twitter.com/RqK8Tywvdv — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 12, 2021

The complicated truth about testosterone’s effect on athletic performance https://t.co/1MF7NRmCY2 pic.twitter.com/4IB7f3ilwe — Popular Science (@PopSci) November 12, 2021

Thanks for reading.