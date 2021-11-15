Baseball history unpacked, November 15

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.
Today in baseball history:
- 1886 - In the first major league trade ever, the Cincinnati Red Stockings of the American Association deal rookie catcher Jack Boyle and $400 to the St. Louis Browns for outfielder Hugh Nicol. (2)
- 1888 - In Los Angeles, the All-Americans of Al Spalding beat Chicago, 7-4, in the final game on American soil of Chicago’s world tour. Spalding’s group now sets sail for Australia. (2)
- 1895 - Future Hall of Famer Cap Anson makes his stage debut in A Runaway Colt. Aside from forgetting a few lines, Anson does quite well. (2)
- 1945 - The rules are revised for election of modern players to the Hall of Fame. A runoff election is formulated as a way to qualify more players for selection, but it fails to meet its objective as no one reaches the 75 percent requirement in the runoff. Former players Frank Chance, Johnny Evers and Ed Walsh and former manager Miller Huggins come closest. (2)
- 2005 - After months of deadlock, leaders of Major League Baseball and the players union reach an agreement to clean up a performance-enhancing drug scandal that has tarnished the nation’s pastime and left lawmakers worried about young athletes imitating the wrong role models. It will require baseball players to submit to several drug tests each year, during and between seasons, and will impose lengthy suspensions for steroid and amphetamine use. Repeat offenders can be banned for life. The agreement, which must be ratified by both the players and baseball owners, is similar to a proposal offered earlier this year by commissioner Bud Selig. (2)
- 2007 - Former All-Star Joe Nuxhall, the youngest major league player of the 20th Century at age 15, dies in Fairfield, Ohio. Nuxhall had served as a Cincinnati Reds broadcaster for many years after his career ended. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Pete Childs, Pat Ragan, Mickey Livingston.
Today in world history:
- 1533 - Francisco Pizarro arrives at Cuzco.
- 1720 - Pirates Anne Bonny, Mary Read, and John Rackham are captured by Capt. Jonathan Barnet and brought to Spanish Town, Jamaica, for trial.
- 1777 - Articles of Confederation, the first constitution of the United States, is approved by the Continental Congress.
- 1864 - Union Major General Sherman leaves Atlanta on his “March to the Sea”.
- 1965 - Craig Breedlove sets land speed record (600.601 mph/966.57 kph) in the Spirit of America.
- 1966 - Gemini XII (Lovell & Aldrin) returns to Earth.
- 1968 - 1st date in controversial Jim Bouton baseball diary “Ball Four.” (The picture is of Bouton at Waldenbooks, Woodfield Mall.)
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
