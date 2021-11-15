Baseball history unpacked, November 15

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Pete Childs, Pat Ragan, Mickey Livingston.

Today in world history:

1533 - Francisco Pizarro arrives at Cuzco.

1720 - Pirates Anne Bonny, Mary Read, and John Rackham are captured by Capt. Jonathan Barnet and brought to Spanish Town, Jamaica, for trial.

1777 - Articles of Confederation, the first constitution of the United States, is approved by the Continental Congress.

1864 - Union Major General Sherman leaves Atlanta on his "March to the Sea".

1965 - Craig Breedlove sets land speed record (600.601 mph/966.57 kph) in the Spirit of America.

1966 - Gemini XII (Lovell & Aldrin) returns to Earth.

1968 - 1st date in controversial Jim Bouton baseball diary "Ball Four."

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation.