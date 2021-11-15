Cubs name Daniel Moskos assistant pitching coach

The Chicago Cubs today named Daniel Moskos as the team’s major league assistant pitching coach.

Moskos is 35 and joins the organization following two seasons as a minor league pitching coach in the Yankees farm system, including last season with Double-A Somerset in which he helped the Patriots to a 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and .212 opponent batting average, all lowest among all Double-A clubs. Moskos was hired by the Yankees organization as pitching coach for their Single-A affiliate in Charleston in 2020 after he worked with Driveline Baseball in Seattle.

Moskos was the Pirates’ No. 1 choice (fourth overall) in the 2007 draft, but in the big leagues he pitched only briefly, 31 games for the Pirates in 2011, posting a 2.96 ERA and 1.562 WHIP. He was briefly in the Cubs organization as a player, signed to a minor-league deal in December 2016, but never played for any Cubs affiliate. He was still pitching in the Mexican League as recently as 2018.

The hire replaces Mike Borzello, who was not retained for 2022.