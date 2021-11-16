Cub Tracks puts the pot on

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

In the absence of conclusions, there is speculation. The hard news: the Cubs have hired an assistant pitching coach, Daniel Moskos, a former Major-League pitcher, and the Detroit Tigers signed pricy left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, more or less officially opening the Hot Stove Season. Manny Piña signed with the Atlanta Braves. Cubs signed Tyler Payne on a minor-league deal. Patrick Wisdom came in fourth in the ROY vote. Frank Schwindel was seventh. Hey, to even be on the radar is a good thing.

The latest loud rumor has Corey Seager extending a tentacle. I’d like to believe it. It’d solve the shortstop question for now and/or maybe third base if Wisdom falters, and his lefthanded power stroke would look sweet in the everyday lineup. Bring his brother for a year or two, too.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines).

Today in Cubs history:

Cubs birthdays: Joe Quest, Rollie Zeider, Tuffy Stewart, Clay Bryant, Garth Mann, Harry Chiti, Chris Haney. Also notable: Cristóbal Torriente HOF.

Food for Thought: