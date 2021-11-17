Baseball history unpacked, November 17

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Tom Dettore, Mitch Williams, Darnell McDonald, Scott Moore. Also notable: Tom Seaver HOF.

Today in world history:

1800 - Congress holds its 1st session in Washington, D.C. in an incomplete Capitol Building.

- Congress holds its 1st session in Washington, D.C. in an incomplete Capitol Building. 1869 - Suez Canal in Egypt opens, linking Mediterranean and Red seas.

- Suez Canal in Egypt opens, linking Mediterranean and Red seas. 1894 - Serial killer H. H. Holmes is arrested in Boston after being tracked there from Philadelphia by the Pinkertons.

- Serial killer H. H. Holmes is arrested in Boston after being tracked there from Philadelphia by the Pinkertons. 1913 - The first ship sails through the Panama Canal, connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

- The first ship sails through the Panama Canal, connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. 1926 - NHL’s Chicago Black Hawks play their 1st game, beat Toronto St Pats 4-1.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

AD

Thank you for your cooperation.