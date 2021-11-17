Outside The Confines: Even more awards!

More awards, you say? Sure! There were two major ones this week. The Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards were doled out since our Monday links roundup, so let’s have a look at the winners!

First, I think it’s probably safe to say there are not a lot of surprises here, except perhaps in terms of Manager of the Year nods, where regular-season wins certainly mattered more than postseason wins, with Gabe Kapler and Kevin Cash getting the wins.

.@gabekapler led the @SFGiants to a franchise-record 107 wins.



He is your 2021 NL Manager of the Year! pic.twitter.com/c0ixufbM1u — MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2021

Back-to-back!



For the 2nd straight year, Kevin Cash is the AL Manager of the Year! pic.twitter.com/vosUQIMuY6 — MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2021

For the Rookie of the Year wins there were no surprises at all, as the Rays’ Randy Arozarena and Reds’ Jonathan India took home the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award for their tremendous efforts (Randy’s felt like it lasted forever!)

.@RandyArozarena is the Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year!



Arozarena helped lead the Rays to an AL East title with a 20-20 season. pic.twitter.com/ReNjnP3vvO — MLB (@MLB) November 15, 2021

Now on to the links (and it’s been a busy week so far).

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.