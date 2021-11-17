 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Even more awards!

This week the Manager of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards were handed out.

By Ashley MacLennan
Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

More awards, you say? Sure! There were two major ones this week. The Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards were doled out since our Monday links roundup, so let’s have a look at the winners!

First, I think it’s probably safe to say there are not a lot of surprises here, except perhaps in terms of Manager of the Year nods, where regular-season wins certainly mattered more than postseason wins, with Gabe Kapler and Kevin Cash getting the wins.

For the Rookie of the Year wins there were no surprises at all, as the Rays’ Randy Arozarena and Reds’ Jonathan India took home the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award for their tremendous efforts (Randy’s felt like it lasted forever!)

Now on to the links (and it’s been a busy week so far).

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

