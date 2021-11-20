2021 Arizona Fall League championship game: Mesa vs. Surprise, Saturday 11/20, 6 p.m. CT

Tonight, prospects from the Cubs, Marlins, Blue Jays, Athletics and Orioles, who comprise the Mesa Solar Sox, will take on prospects from the Yankees, Rangers, Reds, Royals and Nationals, who comprise the Surprise Saguaros, in the 2021 Arizona Fall League championship game.

It might be just fall ball, but winning a title even in a short-season (30 games) league like this is still important to the players.

If you’ve been following the AFL, you know that Cubs prospect Nelson Velazquez has been tearing up the league all fall (and was added to the 40-man roster Friday), and Andy Weber has also hit well. Caleb Kilian, acquired by the Cubs in the Kris Bryant deal, has pitched really well after a rough first outing, and is the scheduled starter for Mesa tonight. All three made the Fall Stars Game.

Here is the Mesa roster.

Here is the Surprise roster.

Mesa will be the away team tonight and bat first.

MLB.com Gameday

The game is being televised live on MLB Network beginning at 6 p.m. CT. If you don’t have MLB Network you can find a live stream of the game on MLB.com.

Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.