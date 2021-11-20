 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks has the stuff

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one might be in a tube. Or on the tube.

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

We’re going to have a lockout. Oh yay. But it’s no surprise that the owners are applying their leverage. After all that’s why this fracas was scheduled for the offseason, so that the players didn’t have the option to strike.

Clearly changes are needed. But this action makes it less likely that any kind of wholesale change will be forthcoming. That, too, is by design, I expect. This whole scenario has been thoroughly manipulated by the owners and orchestrated by the commissioner’s office, and they still have cards left to play, I’d wager.

“I think when you look at other sports, the pattern has become to control the timing of the labor dispute and try to minimize the prospect of actual disruption of the season. That’s what it’s about: It’s avoiding doing damage to the season.” — Rob Manfred.

I hope there’s a 2022 season.

On the other hand, the plan for minor-league housing looks good on the face of it. So perhaps there’s hope.

