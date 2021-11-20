Cub Tracks has the stuff

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

We’re going to have a lockout. Oh yay. But it’s no surprise that the owners are applying their leverage. After all that’s why this fracas was scheduled for the offseason, so that the players didn’t have the option to strike.

Clearly changes are needed. But this action makes it less likely that any kind of wholesale change will be forthcoming. That, too, is by design, I expect. This whole scenario has been thoroughly manipulated by the owners and orchestrated by the commissioner’s office, and they still have cards left to play, I’d wager.

“I think when you look at other sports, the pattern has become to control the timing of the labor dispute and try to minimize the prospect of actual disruption of the season. That’s what it’s about: It’s avoiding doing damage to the season.” — Rob Manfred.

I hope there’s a 2022 season.

On the other hand, the plan for minor-league housing looks good on the face of it. So perhaps there’s hope.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines).

MLB announces in a press release that owners agreed to provide housing to most minor league players in 2022. pic.twitter.com/WX38zb7zf3 — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) November 18, 2021

Check out this video of Kilian's mechanics I shot a few weeks ago in Mesa. I'm excited to see him pitch tomorrow! #Cubs https://t.co/DRpv22Kktf pic.twitter.com/uzXBw0Z7vd — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) November 19, 2021

.@mrbobodenkirk is the president of the Frank Schwindel fan club.



Full video ▶️ https://t.co/sg4Ux8R3xk pic.twitter.com/9Fg907N41r — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 18, 2021

Food for Thought:

New Holographic Camera Can See Around Corners – Or Inside Your Skullhttps://t.co/oCetCMLz5q pic.twitter.com/tntDLXbIRz — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 19, 2021

New Electric Propulsion Engine For Spacecraft Test-Fired in Orbit For First Time https://t.co/yAe3H5pOlR — ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) November 18, 2021

The Hilarious Winners Of The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021https://t.co/HSJtWsHO0P pic.twitter.com/vF8YJDdfh6 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 18, 2021

Please bear in mind that inclusion in this series does not equal endorsement of the individual articles or the attitudes therein. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue are not responsible for content that does not reside on this site.

Thanks for reading.