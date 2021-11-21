Cub Tracks’ AFL isn’t for football any more

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I am writing this during the Arizona Fall League championship game. Mesa is ahead at the moment, with Caleb Kilian dealing from the bottom of the deck. Kid’s got the stuff, a four-pitch mix topping about 98. His fastball was popping and he was throwing ground ball after ground ball. Kilian had thrown 12 scoreless innings going in. Andy Weber, Luis Vasquez, and AFL MVP Nelson Velasquez brought their bats.

Kilian of course came in the Kris Bryant trade, and looks like he has rotation potential. He was throwing easy with a lead, and there was nothing not to like. He even has those Mark Prior calves. Velasquez has that bat, his contact has that special sound that means he hits the sweet spot more often than not. Weber and Vasquez are young players developing into potential middle infielders, or at least utility players. Vasquez looks to have some wheels, Weber has the soft hands. Both hit from the left side.

I can see why our minor-league specialists go ape over these guys. Kilian is off the scale right now. And hey, if you missed Svengoolie, we have the feature for you:

Your daily dose of Frank (And Kat) Schwindel from the @Cubs on TikTok.



She almost got to pick his walk up music!



Love this guy. pic.twitter.com/omqsrvMRbC — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) November 20, 2021

Just your average Saturday. Landed in Chicago and Popped in to take a peek at my statue and see how it’s coming along! Can’t wait to see it outside of Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/EycXksbISM — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) November 20, 2021

Please bear in mind that inclusion in this series does not equal endorsement of the individual articles or the attitudes therein.

