Cub Tracks’ AFL isn’t for football any more

I am writing this during the Arizona Fall League championship game. Mesa is ahead at the moment, with Caleb Kilian dealing from the bottom of the deck. Kid’s got the stuff, a four-pitch mix topping about 98. His fastball was popping and he was throwing ground ball after ground ball. Kilian had thrown 12 scoreless innings going in. Andy Weber, Luis Vasquez, and AFL MVP Nelson Velasquez brought their bats.
Kilian of course came in the Kris Bryant trade, and looks like he has rotation potential. He was throwing easy with a lead, and there was nothing not to like. He even has those Mark Prior calves. Velasquez has that bat, his contact has that special sound that means he hits the sweet spot more often than not. Weber and Vasquez are young players developing into potential middle infielders, or at least utility players. Vasquez looks to have some wheels, Weber has the soft hands. Both hit from the left side.
I can see why our minor-league specialists go ape over these guys. Kilian is off the scale right now. And hey, if you missed Svengoolie, we have the feature for you:
Your daily dose of Frank (And Kat) Schwindel from the @Cubs on TikTok.— Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) November 20, 2021
She almost got to pick his walk up music!
Love this guy. pic.twitter.com/omqsrvMRbC
Theo Epstein on working with @MLB to shape the future of baseball.— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 20, 2021
https://t.co/KrQgDqOeT9
➡️ @OffTheMound pic.twitter.com/XoCFlEIcH6
Just your average Saturday. Landed in Chicago and Popped in to take a peek at my statue and see how it’s coming along! Can’t wait to see it outside of Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/EycXksbISM— Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) November 20, 2021
- Russell Dorsey (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs looking to get creative with innings and pitcher development. “The Cubs are going try to find different ways to get 27 outs over 162 games.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The short-term, high-AAV, high-risk, high-upside pitchers are getting PAID – when do you adjust course? “Different types of teams from the Cubs, all happily pushing the boundaries on this type of signing.”
- Todd Johnson (Cubs Insider*): Cubs Organizational Breakdown, Pt. 1 – Second base unclear heading into 2022. “At this point, it’s still unclear where many prospects are going to play when 2022 Opening Day rolls around.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs add prospects Nelson Velázquez, Ethan Roberts to 40-man roster and continue looking for more pitching. “We have a lot of holes,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): 5 free agents who absolutely will not sign with the Chicago Cubs. “... Hoyer doesn’t look or sound like he’s ready to swim in the deep end of the pool this offseason.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Turns out the Cubs were in on lefty starter Andrew Heaney. “... according to an industry source...”
- Duane Pesice (Cubbies Crib*): Are you a Chicago Cubs fan worried about the CBA talks? Yeah, me too. “It’s been obvious for awhile now that a lockout was coming to herald the real beginning of the CBA talks.”
- Greg Huss (Northside Bound): The Friday Five: Sleeper prospects entering 2022. “... what about the guys that just missed the cut?”
- Kevin Reichard (Ballpark Digest): I-Cubs, Des Moines map Principal Park updates. “The Des Moines City Council is expected to consider a plan worked out by the I-Cubs and the Des Moines City Council for a two-part renovation plan...”
- William Boor (MLB.com*): Cubs’ Velazquez wins AFL MVP Award. “It means everything,” Velazquez said.
