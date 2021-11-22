Outside The Confines: The calm before the free agent storm?

Last week was bustling in terms of offseason move, with all the biggest MLB awards being handed out, and teams locking down their 40-man rosters ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. Qualifying offers have been accepted (or, more frequently, rejected), and we know roughly what teams look like before most free agent signings begin.

That means things around the hot stove are going to start heating up soon, and with the threat of a lockout still in the air (and Rob Manfred doing very little to convince us one isn’t coming), things could become very interesting in baseball very quickly.

But this weekend was relatively quiet, and dare I say a little introspective, over the weekend, so it’ll be a shorter-than-usual links post today. But expect some building excitement over the coming days.

Let’s be clear here: this is a fallback plan should Oakland not give in on A’s demands. Vegas is not the desired outcome. It’s the outcome after the outcome. https://t.co/SfKKkmGzAq — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) November 19, 2021

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.