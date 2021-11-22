Outside The Confines: The calm before the free agent storm?

Last week was bustling in terms of offseason move, with all the biggest MLB awards being handed out, and teams locking down their 40-man rosters ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. Qualifying offers have been accepted (or, more frequently, rejected), and we know roughly what teams look like before most free agent signings begin.
That means things around the hot stove are going to start heating up soon, and with the threat of a lockout still in the air (and Rob Manfred doing very little to convince us one isn’t coming), things could become very interesting in baseball very quickly.
But this weekend was relatively quiet, and dare I say a little introspective, over the weekend, so it’ll be a shorter-than-usual links post today. But expect some building excitement over the coming days.
- Seiya Suzuki is now available for MLB teams to make offers, and the Japanese outfielder is expected to garner some heavy bidding this offseason. (AP)
- Dan Lyons reports that it was “uncertainty” regarding his future with the Mets that led Noah Syndergaard to sign with the Angels.
- Sam Blum looks at the mutually beneficial relationship between Syndergaard and the Angels. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Michael Clair has the story of Matt Murton’s time as a legend in Japanese baseball.
- Mark Feinsand suggests one free agent target for every team.
- Steven Goldman is breaking down the players (and their chances) for the Early Baseball Era ballot. (Baseball Prospectus Premium required.)
- Jim Bowden predicts 12 big-name players who are likely to be dealt by their teams this offseason. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Bryce Harper’s wife Kayla shared a heartfelt Instagram post after Bryce took home the NL MVP award. Reporting by Matt Lombardi.
- Are the Yankees not on the hunt for one of the elite shortstop free agents?
- Not every injured player actually ends up on the injured list. Rob Mains and Derek Rhoads look at the injuries that don’t get counted. (Baseball Prospectus Premium required.)
- A little clarity on that Oakland A’s land purchase...
Let’s be clear here: this is a fallback plan should Oakland not give in on A’s demands. Vegas is not the desired outcome. It’s the outcome after the outcome. https://t.co/SfKKkmGzAq— Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) November 19, 2021
