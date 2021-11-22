Cubs acquire outfielder Harold Ramirez from Guardians

The Cubs have added another outfielder to the roster as they acquired Harold Ramirez from the Guardians today for cash considerations.

Ramirez is 27 and has played parts of three seasons for the Marlins and Cleveland.

In 2021, Ramirez appeared in 99 games for Cleveland, hitting .268/.305/.398 (91-for-339) with 21 doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 41 RBI. He hit .287 (29-for-75) with runners in scoring position and posted a .288 average (34-for-118) against LHP while appearing at all three outfield positions. Acquired by Cleveland off waivers from the Marlins last February, Ramirez was DFA by the Guardians last week.

Ramirez appears to be a similar talent to Michael Hermosillo, similar age, bats righthanded, can play all three outfield positions. I’d guess those two will compete for a roster spot in spring training. Or, perhaps Hermosillo will be let go; I would assume moves like this will be made in the nine days remaining until the CBA expires December 1 and we likely head into a lockout, which would freeze roster move.

I had hoped the Cubs would acquire a different Ramirez (Jose) from Cleveland, but for now this will have to do.

The Cubs’ 40-man roster currently stands at 38.