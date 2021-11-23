 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks stops short

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles.

By Duane Pesice
Scottsdale Scorpions v Mesa Solar Sox Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Jose Quintana is a Pirate. Kyle Ryan is a Cardinal. The Cubs have added an outfielder, Harold Ramirez, who has good tools but never quite got it together.

Today in Cubs history:

Cubs birthdays: Jimmy Sheckard, Jesse Petty, Claude Jonnard, Herman Reich, Billy Ott, Dale Sveum.

