Cub Tracks stops short

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Jose Quintana is a Pirate. Kyle Ryan is a Cardinal. The Cubs have added an outfielder, Harold Ramirez, who has good tools but never quite got it together.
As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines).
Nelson Velazquez joins a list of impressive MLB hitters as MVP of the @MLBazFallLeague.— Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) November 22, 2021
I spoke with him about changing from a leg kick to toe tap and how he plans to carry over his success into next season.
Full vid: https://t.co/VbJN3xIO4p pic.twitter.com/yGNsZyQdS6
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Another writer sends lefty Yusei Kikuchi to the Cubs. “... none of these are sourced reports about the Cubs’ interest in Kikuchi...”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Free agent Carlos Rodon is worth the heavy risk for the Chicago Cubs. “If the Cubs don’t want to get in with the big names, though, it means you’re going to have to take some risks...”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs need to find more Frank Schwindels if they don’t make notable offseason signings. “The National League Central is positioned to be a winnable division next year.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): How Schwindel was able to reach new heights with Cubs in 2021. “Basically they met with me, they said, ‘you’re our guy and you’re gonna play every day at first base,’” Schwindel said.
- Alicia de Artola (Fansided*): Chicago Cubs: Projecting 3 perfect DH options for 2022. “Jed Hoyer has already indicated Chicago will be active while also looking to make intelligent moves that won’t break the bank.”
- Todd Johnson (Cubs Insider*): Prospect Stock Watch: How will AFL affect outlook for Velázquez, Kilian, Weber, Jensen? “Let’s start with the positive...” Also looks at system 2B with Northside Bound.
Today in Cubs history:
- 2005 - Relief pitcher Bobby Howry agrees to a $12 million, three-year contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Cubs birthdays: Jimmy Sheckard, Jesse Petty, Claude Jonnard, Herman Reich, Billy Ott, Dale Sveum.
Food for Thought:
Scientists Are Testing Astronauts In Long Mars Simulations, And The Results Are Worryinghttps://t.co/sG2mr62pK4 pic.twitter.com/Oyir6TuvJL— IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 22, 2021
Thanks for reading.
Loading comments...