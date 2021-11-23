Cub Tracks stops short

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Jose Quintana is a Pirate. Kyle Ryan is a Cardinal. The Cubs have added an outfielder, Harold Ramirez, who has good tools but never quite got it together.

Nelson Velazquez joins a list of impressive MLB hitters as MVP of the @MLBazFallLeague.



I spoke with him about changing from a leg kick to toe tap and how he plans to carry over his success into next season.



Full vid: https://t.co/VbJN3xIO4p pic.twitter.com/yGNsZyQdS6 — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) November 22, 2021

Today in Cubs history:

2005 - Relief pitcher Bobby Howry agrees to a $12 million, three-year contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs birthdays: Jimmy Sheckard, Jesse Petty, Claude Jonnard, Herman Reich, Billy Ott, Dale Sveum.

