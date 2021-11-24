Baseball history unpacked, November 24

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Pete Noonan, Billy Rogell, Dave Hansen, Jeimer Candelario. Also notable: Joe Medwick HOF.

Today in world history:

1434 - River Thames in London freezes over.

- River Thames in London freezes over. 1715 - London’s Thames River freezes over.

- London’s Thames River freezes over. 1859 - English naturalist Charles Darwin publishes “On the Origin of Species” radically changing the view of evolution and laying the foundation for evolutionary biology.

- English naturalist Charles Darwin publishes “On the Origin of Species” radically changing the view of evolution and laying the foundation for evolutionary biology. 1874 - American inventor Joseph Glidden patents barbed wire.

- American inventor Joseph Glidden patents barbed wire. 1966 - The Beatles began recording sessions for their album “Sgt.Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”.

- The Beatles began recording sessions for their album “Sgt.Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”. 1971 - American D. B. Cooper (“Dan Cooper”) hijacks plane, extorts $200,000 ransom before jumping out of plane over Washington State, never seen again.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

AD

Thank you for your cooperation.