Thanksgiving greetings to everyone, and I hope this holiday finds you healthy and happy and spending the day with friends and family.

With the Cubs entering a new era following last summer’s selloff, let’s pause and be thankful for the great era the team gave us starting in 2015. The postseason runs and the World Series championship in 2016 will never be forgotten in the lifetimes of all of us who lived through it. As I said last summer after the selloff: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

For your entertainment today, the Bears are, as they have been many times, a Thanksgiving guest of the Detroit Lions, at 11:30 a.m. CT on CBS. “Entertainment” might be about the only thing you get from that game, though.

If you have access to Marquee Sports Network, the channel is today running three classic Cubs games from the 2003 pennant chase, games from September 16 (10 a.m. CT), September 17 (1 p.m. CT) and September 21 (7 p.m. CT).

Happy Thanksgiving from me and everyone at BCB to you and yours.