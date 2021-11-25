Cub Tracks serves turkeys

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The Cubs are going to be buying from the scrap heap, it looks like. Players worth having are disappearing rapidly. The Cardinals have rolled out the welcome Matz, thereby foiling part of my projected roster, and it’s beginning to look like the only Cooperstown most of the lineup will be visiting has foot-long weiners on the menu and a Hall-of-Fame lefty on the management team. Lamentable!

What a drag it is, these gold lame jeans.

Wishing all the best to Wade Davis in retirement!



Davis was an All-Star for the #Cubs in 2017 and converted a franchise-record 32 consecutive saves. pic.twitter.com/hteOjUT363 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 24, 2021

Having witnessed work of teammates like Heyward, Rizzo, Happ and others, Nico Hoerner has been seeking out his own ways to give back off the field with ⁦@CubsCharities⁩ as he embraces Chicago.



“It’s not just going to happen overnight." https://t.co/sGJAv4wOfo — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) November 24, 2021

Today in Cubs and MLB history:

Cubs birthdays: Frank Corridon, Bert Cunningham, Jakie May, John Pyecha, Joe Vernon, Randy Veres, Ben Wade, Jim Weaver, Chico Walker. Also notable: Joe DiMaggio HOF.

Food for Thought:

