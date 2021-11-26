Baseball history unpacked, November 26

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Hugh Duffy HOF, Jim Canavan, John Churry, Richie Hebner, Larry Gura, Jay Howell, Ron Meridith, Matt Garza. Also notable: Lefty Gomez HOF.

Today in world history:

1789 - 1st national Thanksgiving in America.

1868 - 1st baseball game played in enclosed field in San Francisco, at 25th & Folsom.

1917 - NHL forms with Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators & Quebec Bulldogs; National Hockey Association disbands.

1922 - English archaeologist Howard Carter opens Tutankhamun's virtually intact tomb in Egypt.

1969 - Cream's final concert (Royal Albert Hall).

2003 - Supersonic airplane the Concorde makes its last ever flight, returning to Bristol, England.

