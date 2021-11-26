 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: A Wanderful Thanksgiving week

All eyes are still on the Wander Franco/Rays extension

By Ashley MacLennan
Division Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox - Game Four Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Happy Black Friday everyone! As you continue to digest your Thanksgiving meals, try to figure out the best uses for 45lbs of leftover turkey, and hope you’re first in line for that big screen TV, how about a few links to guide you into the weekend.

Now, obviously even baseball writers need to rest sometimes, so there was nothing in the way of news or reporting yesterday (I’m sure writers everywhere were grateful to teams for putting trades and free agent acquisitions on hold for just one day). That means links are a little on the lighter side between your Wednesday and Friday editions.

Of course, Josh mentioned the Wander Franco extension in his Wednesday roundup, but it was top of mind for a lot of writers throughout Wednesday, so we’ll kick things off with a few Franco think pieces.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

