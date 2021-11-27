Cub Tracks fields inquiries

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces generally center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Still not so much in terms of news. To be expected, I suppose, but I was anticipating a little more movement with the CBA crush/lockout up ahead, at least in terms of extensions. Not necessarily in Cubdom... where nobody sane expects real action, but in major league baseball in general.
George Halas spent intelligently too. He threw nickels around like manhole covers, said one notable seventh-inning-stretcher.
Source: #Tigers, Javier Báez have had talks on a free-agent contract within the last several days. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 26, 2021
The Tigers had talked to Marcus Semien, Carlos Correa before recently focusing on Javier Baez, who likely will be less expensive than what Correa, Semien seeking. Baez was offered 8/$168m by Cubs in March 2020 and his camp said no…but COVID hit, interrupted those negotiations.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 26, 2021
We would like to thank our amazing customer service team for their help through today’s technical difficulties.— South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) November 26, 2021
Good boy! #BlackFriday #cubs pic.twitter.com/pswXztMX5h
Get ready 2022, I’m coming for you! pic.twitter.com/xLcSLFaRoU— Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) November 23, 2021
#Cubs have released the following minor league players:— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) November 24, 2021
RHP Garrett Kelly
RHP Dawel Rodriguez
RHP Marco Prieto
RHP Jorge Remon
LHP Chris Allen
1B Shendrik Apostel
2B Matt Burch
3B Widimer Joaquin
OF Vance Vizcaino
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): How to fix MLB, Cubs in 3 easy steps. “... if MLB ever finds the will, we have the way.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs need to find a sense of urgency with work stoppage looming. “... little progress has been made in coming to any sort of conclusion at this time.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs reportedly among teams interested in Marcus Stroman, though better fits exist in market. “... exactly what that means is up in the air.” Brett Taylor wrote this up too.
- Erik Mauro (Cubbies Crib*): It sure feels like Craig Kimbrel is going to get traded again. “... after the White Sox shored up their bullpen...”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Great relief: Cubs pen could be strength again in ‘22. “We all saw what a really good bullpen can do last year,” Jed Hoyer said.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs have a catastrophic depth problem behind the dish. “... the organization carries just one other catcher on the 40-man roster... Amaya...”
- Phil Rogers (Forbes* {$}): Arizona Fall League Stars provide long-term hope for Chicago Cubs. “It will be a huge step forward for the suddenly cost-conscious organization...”
