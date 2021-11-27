Cub Tracks fields inquiries

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces generally center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Still not so much in terms of news. To be expected, I suppose, but I was anticipating a little more movement with the CBA crush/lockout up ahead, at least in terms of extensions. Not necessarily in Cubdom... where nobody sane expects real action, but in major league baseball in general.

George Halas spent intelligently too. He threw nickels around like manhole covers, said one notable seventh-inning-stretcher.

Source: #Tigers, Javier Báez have had talks on a free-agent contract within the last several days. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 26, 2021

The Tigers had talked to Marcus Semien, Carlos Correa before recently focusing on Javier Baez, who likely will be less expensive than what Correa, Semien seeking. Baez was offered 8/$168m by Cubs in March 2020 and his camp said no…but COVID hit, interrupted those negotiations. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 26, 2021

Good boy! #BlackFriday #cubs pic.twitter.com/pswXztMX5h — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) November 26, 2021

Get ready 2022, I’m coming for you! pic.twitter.com/xLcSLFaRoU — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) November 23, 2021

#Cubs have released the following minor league players:



RHP Garrett Kelly

RHP Dawel Rodriguez

RHP Marco Prieto

RHP Jorge Remon

LHP Chris Allen

1B Shendrik Apostel

2B Matt Burch

3B Widimer Joaquin

OF Vance Vizcaino — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) November 24, 2021

Food for Thought:

