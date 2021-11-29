Baseball history unpacked, November 29

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Shadow Pyle, Jake Weimer, Tom Hughes, Carter Elliott, Irv Noren, Dan McGinn, Howard Johnson, Francis Beltran. Also notable: Pedro Martinez, Mariano Rivera HOF.

Today in world history:

526 - A possible date for the Antioch earthquake in present-day Syria (then the Byzantine Empire) which killed 200,000 people.

1775 - Sir James Jay invents invisible ink.

1877 - US inventor Thomas Edison demonstrates his hand-cranked phonograph for the first time.

1910 - The first US patent for inventing the traffic lights system is issued to Ernest Sirrine

1934 - Chicago Bears beat Detroit (19-16) in 1st NFL game broadcast nationally

- Chicago Bears beat Detroit (19-16) in 1st NFL game broadcast nationally 1935 - Physicist Erwin Schrödinger publishes his famous thought experiment “Schrödinger’s cat”, a paradox that illustrates the problem of the Copenhagen interpretation of quantum mechanics.

