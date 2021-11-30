Cub Tracks’ non-tender is the night

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Soooo slow that most of the beat writers haven’t posted in a week or so.... we keep looking for news of Cubs signings. Kyle Ryan’s understudy/replacement Locke St. John is not exactly what fans are looking for, given the front office’s claims of competitive aspect. Matthew Boyd isn’t going to make it for me, either.
My thoughts span the full spectrum from ironic to sardonic but I’m not going to give them voice right now. Let’s just say that I don’t see any evidence yet of sincerity or competence from the Cubs’ front office, compared to other similar outfits across the sport.
And I would like to. It isn’t about spending money. It’s about “intelligent spending,” spending wisely. And I understand that sometimes that might mean not spending at all. But if you’re going to do that, don’t be claiming that you’re going to be a competitive team. Just be honest and say “we’re gonna play the kids and see what we have” and let the blue chips fall where they may.
“... it’s frustrating to see the Cubs sitting on the sidelines as premium players fall off the board.” — Michael Canter.
MLB and the MLBPA are meeting in Texas to try to strike a new collective-bargaining agreement before the current one expires Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. At ESPN+, 20 Questions with all you need to know — and news about new proposals, including a draft lottery: https://t.co/ZrNxOrhV27— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Chicago Cubs sign reliever Locke St. John to a minor league deal. “... the timing is just gonna make a lot of folks upset.”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Making a case for Danny Duffy joining the rotation. “Adding pitching depth is obviously essential for the Chicago Cubs in 2022...”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs sit idly by as Corey Seager and Robbie Ray sign in free agency. “... a pair of guys who could have easily fit on this team...”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Waiting too long to figure out the Willson Contreras situation could really sting the Cubs. “... there’s been absolutely no indication on any progress toward a deal...” They’re not currently negotiating.
- MLB.com*: A non-tender candidate for each team. One of Ryan Yarbrough, please.
- Bradford Doolittle (ESPN+ {$}): One bold offseason move every MLB team should make. “Chicago Cubs: Sign Carlos Rodon.”
- Matt O’Halloran (Beyond the Box Score*): Long time Cub Anthony Rizzo looking for next chapter in Free Agency. “After 10 years in Chicago and a trade to the Bronx, Rizzo is a free agent for the first time in his career.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): How Cubs prospect Nelson Velazquez made a career-changing adjustment that put him on the map. “It took Velazquez time to really find a rhythm with his adjusted swing...”
Today in Cubs and MLB history:
- 1932 - The Chicago Cubs get Babe Herman from the Cincinnati Reds for Rollie Hemsley and three others.
- 1961 - Cubs outfielder Billy Williams (.278, 25, 86) is selected as the National League Rookie of the Year. Braves catcher Joe Torre and Cubs southpaw Jack Curtis also receive consideration for the honor.
- 1967 - The Cubs give up on pitcher Ray Culp and ship him to the Red Sox for minor leaguer Rudy Schlesinger and cash. A steal for the Sox, Culp will develop a palmball and win 64 games for them over the next four seasons.
- 1970 - The Cubs trade 48-year-old veteran knuckleballer Hoyt Wilhelm to the Braves for minor league first baseman Hal Breeden. The White Sox also make a rare trade with the Cubs when they send OF Jose Ortiz and infielder Ossie Blanco to the North side for pitchers Pat Jacquez and Dave Lemonds.
- 2011 - The Cubs sign free agent OF David DeJesus to a two-year contract.
- 2016 - Major League Baseball owners and the Players’ Association agree on a new five-year Collective Bargaining Agreement. Highlights of the deal include: a raise in the threshold for luxury tax payments to $195 million in 2017, gradually rising to reach $210 million in 2021; the All-Star Game will no longer determine home field advantage for the World Series; and teams will no longer forfeit a first-round pick in the amateur draft if they sign a premium free agent. There is no agreement on instituting an international draft; instead, teams will have an annual $6 million bonus pool limit for international signings. The deal ensures that labor peace in MLB will have exceeded a quarter of a century by the time the agreement expires.
Cubs birthdays: Frank Killen, Elmer Koestner, Ed Mayer, Steve Hamilton, Matt Lawton, Rich Harden, Luis Valbuena, Alec Mills.
Food for Thought:
Okay, that's pretty amazing.https://t.co/g7FpIiCh4R— Futurism (@futurism) November 29, 2021
