Cub Tracks’ non-tender is the night

Soooo slow that most of the beat writers haven’t posted in a week or so.... we keep looking for news of Cubs signings. Kyle Ryan’s understudy/replacement Locke St. John is not exactly what fans are looking for, given the front office’s claims of competitive aspect. Matthew Boyd isn’t going to make it for me, either.

My thoughts span the full spectrum from ironic to sardonic but I’m not going to give them voice right now. Let’s just say that I don’t see any evidence yet of sincerity or competence from the Cubs’ front office, compared to other similar outfits across the sport.

And I would like to. It isn’t about spending money. It’s about “intelligent spending,” spending wisely. And I understand that sometimes that might mean not spending at all. But if you’re going to do that, don’t be claiming that you’re going to be a competitive team. Just be honest and say “we’re gonna play the kids and see what we have” and let the blue chips fall where they may.

“... it’s frustrating to see the Cubs sitting on the sidelines as premium players fall off the board.” — Michael Canter.

MLB and the MLBPA are meeting in Texas to try to strike a new collective-bargaining agreement before the current one expires Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. At ESPN+, 20 Questions with all you need to know — and news about new proposals, including a draft lottery: https://t.co/ZrNxOrhV27 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

